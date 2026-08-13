President Sheikh Mohamed directs $10 million in aid to Colombia earthquake relief efforts

The UAE is providing $10 million in aid to assist relief efforts in Colombia following an earthquake that killed at least 265 people.

The aid is being allocated under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed as part of the country’s responsibilities and commitment to strengthening international relief efforts, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday evening.

Teams from the UAE are working to deliver relief assistance, including medical supplies, food and shelter materials, said Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency.

The aid agency is "working to accelerate the delivery of assistance in accordance with needs on the ground, helping to alleviate the suffering of those affected while also supporting early recovery and the swift restoration of stability in the affected areas", he added.

The allocation of the aid "reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting those affected by various humanitarian crises and ensuring that aid reaches all affected groups and communities in a timely manner", Wam reported.

The South American nation was struck on Monday by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake near the town of San Jose del Palmar in Choco province.

Also on Thursday, Sheikh Mohamed spoke by phone with Colombia's new President, Abelardo de la Espriella, who was sworn in last week. During the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere condolences to the victims of the earthquake and wished the injured a quick recovery, Wam reported.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with the government and the people of Colombia. Mr de la Espriella expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's response to the humanitarian crisis.