UAE launches $10 million relief drive for earthquake-hit Venezuela

The UAE has pledged $10 million in support of critical relief efforts in Venezuela after the country was rocked by twin earthquakes, in which hundreds of people were killed and thousands more injured.

The urgent humanitarian drive ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed will seek to provide essential support to communities affected by the powerful quakes, which have caused widespread destruction.

The initiative - which will be led by the UAE Aid Agency - aims to accelerate early recovery efforts and deliver essential aid to the needy, including food and medical supplies.

The magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck within a minute of each other on Wednesday evening, toppling buildings and severely damaging the country’s main international airport.

The government said 172 people remained trapped, 920 were dead and 3,360 injured after the quakes devastated parts of Caracas and surrounding areas on ⁠Wednesday evening.

More than 50,000 people were reported missing. The ground shook once again on Friday afternoon - a weaker 4.9 tremor that was felt in the capital Caracas and nearby Maracay.

Previous slide Next slide Twin earthquakes have destroyed buildings in areas of Venezuela including La Guaira. Getty Images Info

A La Guaira resident assesses the damage, after the powerful quakes rocked the country. Reuters Info

Rescue workers remove rubble as they search for survivors trapped under a collapsed building. Getty Images Info

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez, right, visits La Guaira. AFP Info

Debris litters an area around a damaged building after the deadly earthquakes. Reuters Info

Venezuelans have called for information about missing loved ones. Reuters Info

Venezuelas search for survivors amid the rubble in La Guaira. Getty Images Info

US estimates suggest up to 100,000 people could have been killed in the disaster. Getty Images Info

Damaged buildings in La Guaira, which is among the areas hit hardest by the tremors. Getty Images Info

A crowd gathers at a damaged shop in Catia La Mar. EPA Info

Countries around the world have pledged to send aid and support to Venezuela. Getty Images Info

Rescue workers gather at the site of a collapsed building in the capital Caracas. EPA Info

Emergency teams remove rubble after the twin tremors. EPA Info

The earthquakes have devastated La Guaira. Getty Images Info

Venezuelans carry their belongings through Catia La Mar, about 30km north-west of Caracas. AFP Info





























Interim president Delcy Rodriguez had earlier declared La Guaira to be a disaster zone, where more than 250 buildings were damaged.

The coastal region borders the capital Caracas and houses the Simon Bolivar International Airport, which suffered extensive damage. At least five other Venezuelan states have been affected.

Dr Tareq Al Ameri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the key funding highlighted the UAE's leading role in responding to disasters and crises across the globe.

He stressed that those affected by the deadly earthquakes are facing hugely challenging living conditions, underlining the need for immediate support.

He said the UAE Aid Agency was co-ordinating with the Venezuelan authorities and relevant international organisations to ensure the swift delivery of food supplies, medical assistance and shelter equipment, meet urgent humanitarian needs, and help alleviate the devastating impact of the earthquakes on all affected communities.