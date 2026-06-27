UAE launches $10 million relief drive for earthquake-hit Venezuela

The UAE has pledged $10 million in support of critical relief efforts in Venezuela after the country was rocked by twin earthquakes, in which hundreds of people were killed and thousands more injured.
The urgent humanitarian drive ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed will seek to provide essential support to communities affected by the powerful quakes, which have caused widespread destruction.
The initiative - which will be led by the UAE Aid Agency - aims to accelerate early recovery efforts and deliver essential aid to the needy, including food and medical supplies.
The magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck within a minute of each other on Wednesday evening, toppling buildings and severely damaging the country’s main international airport.
The government said 172 people remained trapped, 920 were dead and 3,360 injured after the quakes devastated parts of Caracas and surrounding areas on Wednesday evening.
More than 50,000 people were reported missing. The ground shook once again on Friday afternoon - a weaker 4.9 tremor that was felt in the capital Caracas and nearby Maracay.
Interim president Delcy Rodriguez had earlier declared La Guaira to be a disaster zone, where more than 250 buildings were damaged.
The coastal region borders the capital Caracas and houses the Simon Bolivar International Airport, which suffered extensive damage. At least five other Venezuelan states have been affected.
Dr Tareq Al Ameri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the key funding highlighted the UAE's leading role in responding to disasters and crises across the globe.
He stressed that those affected by the deadly earthquakes are facing hugely challenging living conditions, underlining the need for immediate support.
He said the UAE Aid Agency was co-ordinating with the Venezuelan authorities and relevant international organisations to ensure the swift delivery of food supplies, medical assistance and shelter equipment, meet urgent humanitarian needs, and help alleviate the devastating impact of the earthquakes on all affected communities.