Venezuela earthquakes kill at least 235 as rescue teams continue search for survivors

The death toll from twin earthquakes that rocked Venezuela has risen to 235, with thousands more injured, as rescue teams desperately clear away rubble to reach trapped victims.

The magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck within a minute of each other on Wednesday evening, toppling buildings and severely damaging the country’s main international airport. People across the country were frantically searching for missing relatives, with social media filling with images and appeals for information.

“We’re carrying out an extraordinary effort across the country,” Health Minister Carlos Alvarado told state TV. “Hospitals in La Guaira region, the worst-hit region, are at maximum capacity and we’ve started to set up field hospitals.”

He said 4,300 people have been injured.

Interim president Delcy Rodriguez earlier declared La Guaira to be a disaster zone, where more than 250 buildings were damaged. The coastal region borders the capital Caracas and houses the Simon Bolivar International Airport, which suffered extensive damage. At least five other Venezuelan states have been affected.

Many places were experiencing a loss of electricity, water and gas supplies amid continued aftershocks. Venezuela’s oil facilities, however, appeared to be functioning normally, although one loading terminal near the epicentre was damaged.

Previous slide Next slide Twin earthquakes have destroyed buildings in areas of Venezuela including La Guaira. Getty Images Info

A La Guaira resident assesses the damage, after the powerful quakes rocked the country. Reuters Info

Rescue workers remove rubble as they search for survivors trapped under a collapsed building. Getty Images Info

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez, right, visits La Guaira. AFP Info

Debris litters an area around a damaged building after the deadly earthquakes. Reuters Info

Venezuelans have called for information about missing loved ones. Reuters Info

Venezuelas search for survivors amid the rubble in La Guaira. Getty Images Info

US estimates suggest up to 100,000 people could have been killed in the disaster. Getty Images Info

Damaged buildings in La Guaira, which is among the areas hit hardest by the tremors. Getty Images Info

A crowd gathers at a damaged shop in Catia La Mar. EPA Info

Countries around the world have pledged to send aid and support to Venezuela. Getty Images Info

Rescue workers gather at the site of a collapsed building in the capital Caracas. EPA Info

Emergency teams remove rubble after the twin tremors. EPA Info

The earthquakes have devastated La Guaira. Getty Images Info

Venezuelans carry their belongings through Catia La Mar, about 30km north-west of Caracas. AFP Info





























By Thursday afternoon, planes with aid and assistance from the US, Spain, Mexico, Qatar and the UN had already departed for Venezuela. Rescue teams are also expected to begin arriving from countries including Colombia, Panama, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador. Ms Rodriguez said China, Brazil and Caribbean countries have also pledged to help.

The government is to create an initial $200 million reconstruction fund using International Monetary Fund resources to finance repairs to infrastructure, hospitals and housing, Ms Rodriguez said on state TV. Officials are also discussing an additional fund to support victims, while public and private banks are to activate special credit lines for people who lost businesses or jobs.

The fund will “allow us to rebuild infrastructure, hospitals and build homes for those that lost theirs", she said in a Thursday morning report. She added that the government would lease private sector machinery to support rescue operations.

The disaster will place further strain on Venezuela’s oil-based economy, with the country already facing one of the world’s highest inflation rates and recurring power cuts.

The disaster also poses a new challenge for Ms Rodriguez, who took the reins of a deeply unpopular government after the US captured President Nicolas Maduro at the start of the year. Venezuela’s political opposition has set up a website to track missing people in parallel to government efforts, while calling for the release of political prisoners for their safety.

US President Donald Trump said his administration “stands ready, willing and able” to help. “I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly,” he said on social media on Wednesday.