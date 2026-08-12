President Sheikh Mohamed discusses regional stability with Bahrain’s King Hamad

President Sheikh Mohamed has received King Hamad of Bahrain in Abu Dhabi to discuss ties between the nations.

The two leaders also discussed efforts to “strengthen security and stability for the benefit of all countries and peoples of the region”, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad spoke of their pride in the deep-rooted ties between their countries. Bahrain's king met the President as part of a fraternal visit.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; and a number of officials.