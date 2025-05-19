President Sheikh Mohamed and Bahrain's King Hamad in Abu Dhabi. Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court
News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad of Bahrain discuss close bonds between nations

Meeting took place at King Hamad's residence in Abu Dhabi

The National

May 19, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed and Bahrain's King Hamad spoke about the close ties between their countries and ways to enhance those bonds.

The discussions took place as Sheikh Mohamed visited King Hamad at his residence in Abu Dhabi. the talks featured a shared commitment to strengthening co-operation to support the development priorities and sustainable prosperity of both countries, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

Also in attendance was Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President.

Updated: May 19, 2025, 5:33 PM