President Sheikh Mohamed hosts Bahrain's King Hamad

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks with King Hamad of Bahrain in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The two leaders hailed the long-standing ties between the neighbouring Gulf nations during the meeting, held in Ghantoot as part of the monarch's visit to the Emirates.

They reviewed efforts to further bolster links in a range of fields and expressed their pride over the strength of the alliance between their countries.

King Hamad hailed the pivotal role played by the UAE under Sheikh Mohamed's leadership on both the regional and international stage.

He spoke of the UAE's contribution to securing security and stability and promoting harmony, tolerance and cooperation.

The two sides discussed a number of regional and global developments and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad hold talks regularly in keeping with the warm friendship between their nations.

Last month, they joined fellow Arab leaders to inspected the Regal Heights Hotel, which is part of an investment project in El Alamein City in Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi hosted a banquet attended by Sheikh Mohamed, King Hamad and King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq.

They all discussed the ties binding the five Arab countries and their peoples, which are based on brotherhood, compassion and mutual respect and interests.

The Abu Dhabi meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

The Bahraini delegation comprised Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the Public Sports Authority and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, and a number of sheikhs.