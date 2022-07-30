Iraqi protesters break down barriers around Baghdad's Green Zone

Supporters of Iraq's populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr on Saturday breached security barriers around Baghdad's high-security Green Zone for a second time this week.

Despite the presence of security forces, hundreds of protesters managed to knock down concrete blast walls at the Al Jamhouria Bridge leading to the Green Zone and began streaming towards the area where government buildings and foreign embassies are situated.

Some protesters were carrying Iraqi flags and posters of Mr Al Sadr.

Security forces fired tear gas and used water cannon but were unable to stop the protesters from advancing.

Mr Al Sadr's supporters entered the Green Zone and briefly occupied the Parliament building on Wednesday in protest against the nomination of Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, a veteran politician aligned with former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki, as prime minister.

The protesters chanted slogans against Iran, and condemned the endemic corruption and political stalemate in Iraq.

Mr Al Maliki and the parties backing Mr Al Sudani are considered to be close to Iran, whose influence in Iraq Mr Al Sadr has been opposing.

Although his alliance won the most seats in October’s parliamentary election, squabbling political parties failed to reach the two-thirds majority needed to pick a president — the first step towards selecting a prime minister to form a new government.

Mr Al Sadr withdrew his bloc from parliament and abandoned talks on forming a government.