President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes new ambassadors to UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the new international ambassadors to the UAE in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed received the credentials of the envoys representing an array of nations including China, Portugal, Poland, Germany and Uzbekistan at a ceremony at Qasr Al Watan.

He wished them well in their roles and urged them to help further bolster ties between the UAE and their respective countries.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the UAE's commitment to strengthening relations around the world based on values of mutual respect and common interests as well as a shared vision for the development and prosperity of all people and a desire for peace and stability.

The newly appointed diplomats conveyed the greetings of their leaders to Sheikh Mohamed and expressed their eagerness to boost co-operation at all levels.

The event was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court, and a number of other ministers and officials.