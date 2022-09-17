President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates King Charles III on ascension to UK throne

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed spoke to King Charles III over the phone on Saturday to congratulate him on his ascension to the throne

Sheikh Mohamed wished him success in performing his duties as king, following in the footsteps of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The UAE President expressed his sincere wishes of continued wellness and happiness to King Charles III, and for the further development and prosperity for the UK and its people.

For his part, King Charles III thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere feelings towards his country and people.

Earlier on Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed spoke on the phone with King Charles' first prime minister, the newly elected Liz Truss - the 15th prime minister of the queen's 70-year reign.

He wished Ms Truss success in her appointment and expressed his wishes of continued progress and prosperity for the UK and its people.

He spoke about the deep-rooted historical relations between the UAE and Britain, reaffirming his keenness to grow cooperation for the benefit of the two countries' and to support regional and global peace and security.

The UAE enjoyed a warm relationship with Queen Elizabeth, a warmth reflected its leaders' tributes upon her passing on September 8.

President Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter: "I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK.

"Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved and respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion and a tireless commitment to serving her country."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who knew the queen for many years, said: "We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people.

"Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world."

