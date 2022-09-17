President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates UK's new Prime Minister Liz Truss

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has congratulated Liz Truss on becoming the UK's prime minister.

In a phone call on Saturday, he wished Ms Truss success in her appointment.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his wishes of continued progress and prosperity for the UK and its people.

He spoke about the deep-rooted historical relations between the UAE and Britain, reaffirming his keenness to grow co-operation for the benefit of the two countries' peoples and to support regional and global peace and security.

Ms Truss thanked the President for his good wishes and hoped for further progress and prosperity for the people of the UAE.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his condolences after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a Downing Street representative said.

The queen died this month at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne.

Ms Truss was also expected to hold a call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, the prime minister's office said.

This month, Ms Truss accepted Queen Elizabeth’s invitation to form a government after Boris Johnson formally resigned at the monarch’s Balmoral Estate in Scotland, completing the transfer of power after a two-month leadership contest.

Ms Truss is taking charge during an energy and inflation crisis.

She is the third woman to become prime minister after fellow Conservative leaders Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.