Boris Johnson bids farewell to Downing Street in final speech as UK PM

Boris Johnson said "this is it, folks" as he gave his final speech as Britain’s prime minister outside No 10 Downing Street hours before meeting Queen Elizabeth II to formally resign.

He highlighted his government’s record on delivering Brexit, supporting Ukraine and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in his final address as leader of the UK on Tuesday morning, watched by a group of loyal Conservative MPs, members of staff and his wife Carrie Johnson.

He said the "the baton will finally be turned over in what is has expectedly turned out to be a relay race".

While Mr Johnson urged Conservative Party members to reunite behind the new leader, he couldn't resist making a dig at those who ousted him, saying "they changed the rules half way through, never mind that now".

Mr Johnson paid tribute to his successor Liz Truss, saying with her at the helm of "this compassionate Conservative government" everything would be done to get people through the cost-of-living crisis this winter, adding "and this country will endure it and we will win."

"And if Putin thinks that he can succeed by blackmailing or bullying the British people then he is utterly deluded," he added.

Ms Truss's first act as prime minister is expected to be a freeze on energy bills.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson outside No 10 Downing Street. AFP

Heckles could be heard from a crowd of protesters gathered outside the gates of Downing Street.

Tory MPs who had gathered to watch the speech broke into cheers as he finished his address. Mr Johnson held his wife’s hand and shook hands with officials as he left the street to rapturous applause.

He is due to travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for a final audience with Queen Elizabeth II where he will formally step down as leader of the UK.

Ms Truss, the prime minister-elect, will then meet with the monarch, 96, at her retreat in Aberdeenshire and be sworn in as leader of Britain.

The queen, who has appeared frail in recent months and has missed several public engagements, opted to remain in Scotland instead of travelling to London for the occasion. The ceremony will be unique in nature as it is believed to be the first time in the monarch’s 70-year reign to conduct the historic duty away from Buckingham Palace.

Ms Truss is expected to give a speech outside No 10 on Tuesday afternoon.