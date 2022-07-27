Boris and Carrie Johnson's wedding party 'to be held at Tory donor’s mansion’

Boris and Carrie Johnson are holding their wedding party at a major Tory donor’s Cotswolds mansion, according to reports.

The departing prime minister and his wife are set to host family and friends at the 18th-century Daylesford House this weekend, according to The Mirror.

Staff were seen going in and out of a huge white marquee topped with bunting, which had been erected in the property’s expansive grounds on Wednesday.

The Grade 1-listed home is owned by Lord Bamford, chairman of building equipment maker JCB, who has donated millions to the Conservatives.

The Johnsons had originally been planning to throw their wedding party at the prime minister’s official country residence, Chequers, in Buckinghamshire.

Those plans led to suggestions that Mr Johnson wanted to stay on as a caretaker premier in part to see it through, although this was denied by Downing Street.

Boris Johnson became UK prime minister in July 2019, left, and resigned three years later in July 2022, right. Here 'The National' looks back at his colourful time as leader of the country. Getty Images / Reuters

They were said to have sent out save-the-date cards for a celebration on July 30, before deciding to change location.

The pair married in a low-key private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year.

A small group of family and friends attended the wedding, organised in strict secrecy, followed by a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street.

It was known that the Johnsons planned to have a larger celebration this year after coronavirus restrictions had been relaxed.

Lord Bamford is covering at least some of the cost of the party, The Mirror reported, quoting unidentified sources.

Downing Street declined to comment on the “private matter”.