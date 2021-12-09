UK's Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce birth of baby girl

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.

READ MORE Boris Johnson wants UK quantum leap in global computing race

“Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

Mr Johnson, 56, and Ms Symonds, 33, an environmental campaigner, announced their engagement in February 2020 and also have a son together, Wilfred. They were married at Westminster Cathedral in May this year.

The news comes as the prime minister battles negative newspaper headlines over alleged breaking of lockdown rules at a Christmas party last year. The fall-out forced the resignation of senior Government aide Allegra Stratton.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson announced England would be entering Plan B restrictions to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.