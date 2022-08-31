Queen Elizabeth II will appoint new UK prime minister from Balmoral, not Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II will not travel to Buckingham Palace to appoint the UK’s incoming prime minister ― a break from tradition that is being blamed on her frail health.

Instead, the queen will appoint the new leader in Balmoral, in Scotland, where she is currently staying.

Both departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the incoming leader ― either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak ― will travel to Balmoral for the ceremony

The queen will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday, September 6, at Balmoral, followed by an audience with the new prime minister, a Buckingham Palace representative said.

It is understood the decision was taken at this stage to provide certainty for the prime minister's diary.

If the queen were to experience difficulty in moving about next week and the plan had been to travel to London or Windsor, it would have led to alternative arrangements at the last minute.