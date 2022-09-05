Liz Truss to be new UK prime minister after winning Tory leadership race

Liz Truss won the race to lead Britain on Monday as the Conservative Party elected her its new leader, embracing her tax-cutting agenda and handing her the task of lifting the country out of its deepening economic malaise.

Queen Elizabeth II will appoint Ms Truss as the 15th prime minister of her 70-year reign on Tuesday, after Boris Johnson formally tenders his resignation.

Ms Truss, 47, will be Britain’s third female prime minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

She defeated rival candidate Rishi Sunak after a bruising two-month leadership contest that played out against the backdrop of a worsening economic picture, war in Ukraine and a punishing 80 per cent rise in energy bills.

The final round of the contest saw Ms Truss win 81,326 votes (57 per cent) among Conservative members, compared to 60,399 (43 per cent) for Mr Sunak.

Another nine candidates entered the race to succeed Mr Johnson but failed to gather enough support from MPs in early rounds of voting.

"I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative," Ms Truss said to cheers from party members in an acceptance speech in which she promised to tackle pressing challenges on the economy, energy and health.

"We will deliver, we will deliver and we will deliver," she said.

She paid tribute to the departing Mr Johnson and his staunch support for Ukraine, saying: "You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."

Tory MPs, former prime ministers and Ms Truss's soon-to-be fellow world leaders offered support to Britain's new leader as she takes on a formidable set of challenges.

"I am looking forward to our co-operation in these challenging times," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Ms Truss, an anti-monarchy liberal in her youth who evolved into an admirer of the late Mrs Thatcher and standard-bearer for the Conservative right, inherits a 71-seat majority in parliament but will enjoy no political honeymoon as Britain heads into an anxious winter.

Behind in the polls with the next general election due in 2024, the Conservatives are under pressure from the opposition Labour Party to offer more generous support for consumers than Ms Truss has promised.

She is expected to announce her cabinet on Tuesday, with allies including Kwasi Kwarteng, James Cleverly and former leadership candidate Suella Braverman among those tipped for senior positions.

Mr Kwarteng sought to reassure markets on Monday by saying Ms Truss's promised £30 billion ($34.5bn) of tax cuts were affordable and that the crisis would be tackled in a "fiscally responsible way".

But David Davis, a former Brexit minister who backed Mr Sunak, said the new leader faces "the toughest in-tray of any incoming prime minister since the Second World War".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer congratulated Ms Truss but said 12 years of Tory rule had brought "low wages, high prices and a Tory cost of living crisis... only Labour can deliver the fresh start our country needs".

Ms Truss, a cabinet minister since 2014 under three prime ministers, pitched a free-market agenda to Tory members that involved scrapping all remnants of European law.

Her other campaign promises include raising military spending to three per cent of GDP in the face of a more hostile Russia.

Ms Truss will face questions from MPs for the first time on Wednesday after flying to the queen's country estate at Balmoral, Scotland, to be invited to form a government.

Mr Johnson, forced out after Tory MPs lost patience with the air of scandal and chaos around his government, is expected to make a farewell speech before leaving Downing Street early on Tuesday.