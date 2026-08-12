President Sheikh Mohamed tells of pride in UAE's young people

President Sheikh Mohamed has marked International Youth Day by reaffirming the UAE’s confidence and pride in its young people.

The UAE leader said he is committed to helping young people drive the development of the country.

“By embracing innovation and leadership, young people are central to achieving a future in which opportunity can grow for all,” he wrote in a post on X.

“The UAE is determined to continue empowering youth as a lasting investment in the shared progress and prosperity of our world.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said young people were the energy on which the country was built.

“On International Youth Day, we renew our confidence in the most precious wealth and the greatest hope for our nation,” he wrote on X.

“Today, our youth are leading the greatest scientific, economic and technological projects. Their energy is our primary driving force toward the top, and investing in and empowering them will remain a national priority and an ongoing approach to our work.”

Public appearances

President Sheikh Mohamed also made a surprise appearance at Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, greeting shoppers as he was accompanied around Lulu Hypermarket by the managing director of Lulu Group, Yusuff Ali.

The visit followed his unannounced visit to The Galleria Al Maryah Island at the weekend, where he walked among shoppers alongside a number of senior officials.

They follow his trip to London, where he was seen earlier this month meeting Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower.