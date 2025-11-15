Jumeirah turns to fashion with a Bouguessa-designed capsule rooted in its hotel legacy

Jumeirah, the hospitality group that owns some of the country's best-loved hotels such as Burj Al Arab, Emirates Towers and Marsa Al Arab, is doubling down on its heritage by launching its first capsule collection in collaboration with Dubai-based fashion brand Bouguessa.

Called the Jumeirah Heritage Club, the collection is tightly curated to offer travel essentials such as a cap, crew neck T-shirts and zip-collar jumpers. In nautical colours of navy blue and white, each piece is a nod to Jumeirah's history as a hotel brand whose evolution is closely linked to the sea.

Now, retold through the minimalist lens of Bouguessa, the resulting capsule is about simple, functional pieces elevated by attention to detail.

The Jumeirah Heritage Club capsule in collaboration with Dubai-based Bougessa. Photo: Jumeirah

The crew neck T-shirt, for example, comes with two bands of jaunty blue around the neck, while the soft ball cap has triple stitching around its peak.

Even the logo, stitched in cursive lettering, is finished with the date 1999, to commemorate the opening of Jumeirah’s world-famous Burj Al Arab hotel. Some pieces also carry an image of the landmark hotel in further homage.

Speaking of the new collection, Faiza Bouguessa, the founder and creative director of Bouguessa, says the project looked to evoke Jumeirah's position at the "heart of Dubai".

"From the beginning, our conversations centred on capturing that quiet elegance and translating it into pieces that feel both modern and familiar. Inspired by the textures and rhythm of coastal Dubai," she continues, the result blends simplicity and structure with a "sense of nostalgia that bridges past and present.”

Designed as travel essentials, the Jumeirah Heritage Club is the first capsule collection by the hotel group. Photo: Jumeirah

"Luxury hospitality and fashion share a common clientele, both of whom are looking for emotional connection through design, storytelling and experience," says Jumeirah's chief brand officer Michael Grieve.

With this collection, Jumeirah joins a small coterie of hotels that have lent their name to fashion pieces. Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles inspired a sold-out, 18-piece, 2019 collection by Gucci, which included an update on the hotel's own laundry bag remade into a drawstring tote that remains a hot ticket on resale sites.

In 2024 the Ritz Carlton asked Spanish brand Late Checkout to create a capsule that featured a items such as jogging bottoms to classic crewnecks. Expect the Jumeirah Heritage Club to fly off the shelves just as quickly.

