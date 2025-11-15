Jumeirah turns to fashion with a Bouguessa-designed capsule rooted in its hotel legacy

Jumeirah, the hospitality group that owns some of the country's best-loved hotels such as Burj Al Arab, Emirates Towers and Marsa Al Arab, is doubling down on its heritage by launching its first capsule collection in collaboration with Dubai-based fashion brand Bouguessa.
Called the Jumeirah Heritage Club, the collection is tightly curated to offer travel essentials such as a cap, crew neck T-shirts and zip-collar jumpers. In nautical colours of navy blue and white, each piece is a nod to Jumeirah's history as a hotel brand whose evolution is closely linked to the sea.
Now, retold through the minimalist lens of Bouguessa, the resulting capsule is about simple, functional pieces elevated by attention to detail.
The crew neck T-shirt, for example, comes with two bands of jaunty blue around the neck, while the soft ball cap has triple stitching around its peak.
Even the logo, stitched in cursive lettering, is finished with the date 1999, to commemorate the opening of Jumeirah’s world-famous Burj Al Arab hotel. Some pieces also carry an image of the landmark hotel in further homage.
Speaking of the new collection, Faiza Bouguessa, the founder and creative director of Bouguessa, says the project looked to evoke Jumeirah's position at the "heart of Dubai".
"From the beginning, our conversations centred on capturing that quiet elegance and translating it into pieces that feel both modern and familiar. Inspired by the textures and rhythm of coastal Dubai," she continues, the result blends simplicity and structure with a "sense of nostalgia that bridges past and present.”
"Luxury hospitality and fashion share a common clientele, both of whom are looking for emotional connection through design, storytelling and experience," says Jumeirah's chief brand officer Michael Grieve.
With this collection, Jumeirah joins a small coterie of hotels that have lent their name to fashion pieces. Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles inspired a sold-out, 18-piece, 2019 collection by Gucci, which included an update on the hotel's own laundry bag remade into a drawstring tote that remains a hot ticket on resale sites.
In 2024 the Ritz Carlton asked Spanish brand Late Checkout to create a capsule that featured a items such as jogging bottoms to classic crewnecks. Expect the Jumeirah Heritage Club to fly off the shelves just as quickly.
Company profile
Name: Steppi
Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic
Launched: February 2020
Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year
Employees: Five
Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai
Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings
Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year
The specs: 2018 Opel Mokka X
Price, as tested: Dh84,000
Engine: 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo
Transmission: Six-speed auto
Power: 142hp at 4,900rpm
Torque: 200Nm at 1,850rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L / 100km
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs
- Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
- Power: 640hp
- Torque: 760nm
- On sale: 2026
- Price: Not announced yet
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Winners
Ballon d’Or (Men’s)
Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France)
Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)
Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain)
Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain)
Best Young Women’s Player
Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain)
Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy)
Best Women’s Goalkeeper
Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea)
Men’s Coach of the Year
Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain)
Women’s Coach of the Year
Sarina Wiegman (England)
GAC GS8 Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh149,900
A Bad Moms Christmas
Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore
Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines
Two stars
Living in...
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
CABINET%20OF%20CURIOSITIES%20EPISODE%201%3A%20LOT%2036
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGuillermo%20del%20Toro%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tim%20Blake%20Nelson%2C%20Sebastian%20Roche%2C%20Elpidia%20Carrillo%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The Sand Castle
Director: Matty Brown
Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea
Rating: 2.5/5
Scoreline
Liverpool 3
Mane (7'), Salah (69'), Firmino (90')
Bournemouth 0
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
THE BIO
Bio Box
Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul
Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader
Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet
Favorite food: seafood
Favorite place to travel: Lebanon
Favorite movie: Braveheart
FOLLOW TN MAGAZINE