Queen Rania wears red Dolce & Gabbana for Grand Egyptian Museum opening ceremony

Queen Rania of Jordan attended the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum on Saturday.

For the event, she wore a custom red Dolce & Gabbana dress. The piece, which had been altered into a mid-length dress from a full-length gown, featured draping at the waist.

She paired the look with a white Bottega Veneta clutch and white Louboutin pumps.

Italian brands are go-tos for the Jordanian royal family. Last month, Queen Rania attended the inauguration of Jordan's 20th parliament's second ordinary session led by King Abdullah II.

For the event in October, she wore a blue silk shirt dress by Valentino, accessorised with a brown braided leather bag from Fendi.

Both Queen Rania and her daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa have been seen wearing the brand's Sicily bag in various colourways. Queen Rania has also worn several Dolce & Gabbana pieces in the past, notably a blue brocade jacket and vest to attend the 50th Ambrosetti Forum in September last year.

Queen Rania of Jordan arrives at the opening of the Jordanian parliament’s second ordinary session in October. Photo: Queen Rania / Instagram

Princess Rajwa opted for a wedding gown by the Italian fashion house to change into for her second look at her 2023 wedding to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan.

Queen Mary of Denmark was also in attendance at the Grand Egyptian Museum's opening ceremony.

The Australian-born royal chose to wear a look by Sydney brand Zimmermann.

She wore a white lace puff-sleeved top and matching pencil skirt, paired with a grey clutch and white pumps.

From left: Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa speaking to Queen Mary of Denmark, and Prince Albert of Monaco attend the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum. EPA

The Grand Egyptian Museum’s official opening ceremony took place on Saturday, and it will open in full to the public on Tuesday.

The museum contains an extensive collection of ancient artefacts, including the complete treasures of King Tutankhamun, showcased together for the first time since the discovery of his tomb in November 1922. With a collection of more than 100,000 artefacts, half of which will be on display, it is the world's largest collection devoted to a single civilisation, President El Sisi said in his speech.

Spanning 500,000 square metres and overlooking the Giza Pyramids, the museum site features 12 grand halls surrounded by landscaped gardens covering 120,000 square metres. It presents artefacts spanning Egypt’s history, from prehistoric times and ancient Egyptian civilisation through to the Greco-Roman era.

