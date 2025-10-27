Queen Rania leads stylish royal showing at Jordan’s parliament opening

Queen Rania and her family, including Princess Salma and Princess Rajwa, attended the inauguration of Jordan's 20th parliament's second ordinary session led by King Abdullah II on Sunday. The inauguration, marked by a speech delivered by the king, signals the start of the legislative cycle for the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Queen Rania shared photos of herself greeting King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein ahead of the event. Dressed in a blue silk shirt dress by Valentino, Queen Rania paired her look with blue suede pumps by Jennifer Chamandi and accessorised with a brown braided leather bag from Fendi.
She was also joined at the event by Princess Salma, who wore black midi dress by London brand Me+Em, and accessorised with a tanned leather bag by Coperni.
Princess Rajwa, meanwhile, was seen in a grey twill midi dress by Self-Portrait, the London-based ready-to-wear brand by Malaysian designer Han Chong. She finished her look with a pair of black slingback pumps by YSL and a custom bag by Jordanian brand By Sireen, which had her daughter Princess Iman's name written on it in Arabic.
Her daughter, whose official name is Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, is the first grandchild of King Abdullah and Queen Rania. She was born on August 3 last year, a little over a year after her parents, Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein, were married in a glittering ceremony.
During his speech on Sunday, King Abdullah II touched on several issues, including his continued support for the people of Palestine.
He criticised Israeli violations in the occupied West Bank and said the country will not yield on the issue, after a lack of US support undermined a proposal to make the territory part of Israel.
Jordan will "not accept the continuation of violations in the West Bank... the stance of Jordanians is firm and unyielding, just like their nation," King Abdullah said.
"Our brothers and sisters in Gaza" continue to "persevere", he added, and that Jordan, which has been a centre for delivering aid to Gaza, will "continue to send relief aid and to provide essential medical services on the ground".
The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (“Bank”) assumes no liability or guarantee for the accuracy, balance, or completeness of the information in this publication. The content may change at any time due to given circumstances, and the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is under no obligation to update information once it has been published. This publication is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, a recommendation or an invitation by, or on behalf of, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch), Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG, or any of its group affiliates to make any investments or obtain services. This publication has not been reviewed, disapproved or approved by the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) Central Bank, Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) or any other relevant licensing authorities in the UAE. It may not be relied upon by or distributed to retail clients. Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch) is regulated by the DFSA and this advertorial is intended for Professional Clients (as defined by the DFSA) who have sufficient financial experience and understanding of financial markets, products or transactions and any associated risks.
