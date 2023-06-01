Princess Rajwa stuns in Dolce & Gabbana gown at wedding banquet

After her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, Princess Rajwa changed into a heavily detailed white Dolce & Gabbana gown to welcome guests to their banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman.

The sweetheart-neckline dress featured a chiffon bodice covered in heavy floral embellishment and she finished off the look with long gloves and a tiara.

Princess Rajwa's hair was styled in a loose chignon, showing off a pair of delicate, diamond drop earrings that she had worn earlier in the day.

Her new mother-in-law, Queen Rania, also changed outfits for the event, opting for a blush, intricately detailed Elie Saab dress.

Her hair was left loose, with a stunning tiara to finish off the outfit.

The Princess of Wales wore a pink, lavishly sequinned gown by Jenny Packham, along with a Lover's Knot Tiara to the evening reception. She finished off the look with a small pink clutchbag and earrings.

Jill Biden wore a lilac dress, featuring heavy floral embroidery, accompanied by a light pink shawl.

Earlier on Thursday, Prince Hussein married Princess Rajwa in a traditional Muslim ceremony at Amman’s Zahran Palace, in front of family, royals and foreign dignitaries.

The Saudi Arabian architect wore an Elie Saab dress for the occasion, which she paired with a veil and tiara.

Queen Rania oozed style and glamour in an embroidered black Dior gown for the nuptials.

The queen took to Instagram to share her congratulations to the happy couple.

“May God bless you both and fill your home with love and happiness. From Hussein and Rajwa’s wedding ceremony, “ Queen Rania posted, along with pictures from the day.

The newly married couple then took part in motorcade parade to Al Husseiniya Palace for the celebration banquet that ran late into the evening.

The ceremony concluded with the couple cutting a seven-tier wedding cake.