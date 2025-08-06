Grand Egyptian Museum: Six things to look forward to when doors open on November 1

Creating the Grand Egyptian Museum has become a seemingly Sisyphean task, with years of delays suggesting it would be eternally on the verge of opening.

These setbacks are understandable. Egypt has undergone revolution, political uncertainty and economic crises since the museum was announced in 2002 – when a foundation stone was laid at the site, two kilometres away from the Giza pyramids.

The museum held a soft launch in October 2024, partially opening to the public, but even then an official launch date seemed elusive. The museum was then scheduled for a July 3 opening, which was pushed back following the Israel-Iran conflict.

Now, the museum has a new opening date: November 1.

With the hilltop in sight and 700,000 years of history waiting inside, here are six things to look forward to at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Architecture

The museum was designed by Dublin firm Heneghan Peng Architects. EPA

Under construction for 21 years, the museum took almost as long to build as its ancient neighbours. Architecturally, it is no less impressive.

Designed by Heneghan Peng Architects, a Dublin firm, the museum draws on Pharaonic styles. The structure is shaped like a chamfered pyramid. Its north and south walls are aligned with the Great Pyramid of Khufu and the Pyramid of Menkaure. Its entrance features translucent alabaster stone. The complex is decorated with triangles, some more apparent than others, so the entire site will resemble a conglomeration of pyramids.

A diorama of the museum is on display inside, by the window that overlooks the Great Pyramids. This is one of the best views of the tombs – provided you visit during the day.

Hanging obelisk

The hanging obelisk stands near the museum entrance. AFP

The first of the museum’s attractions is outside its entrance. The hanging obelisk was created in the name of King Ramesses II. It was discovered in two pieces at Tanis in the eastern Nile Delta. After a meticulous restoration process, the obelisk now stands on a platform that allows visitors to walk underneath the towering structure and admire its base.

Statue of King Ramesses II

Walking into the museum, visitors immediately see a lofty statue of Ramesses II. The 11-metre statue is made of red granite, weighs 83 tonnes and is more than 3,000 years old.

The statue was discovered in the early 19th century in the village of Mit Rahina, near the ancient city of Memphis. It was split into six pieces. Initial attempts at restoring the statue failed until 1955, when the fragments were moved to Cairo’s Bab Al Hadid Square. The statue was put back together and the square became known as Ramses Square.

It was transported to Giza in 2006 and finally made it to the Grand Egyptian Museum in 2018.

Journey to Eternity

The staircase leading to the galleries features a remarkable collection of artefacts. Razmig Bedirian / The National

The entrance to the museum’s galleries is in itself a remarkable experience. Statues of deities, sarcophagi, columns, sphinxes and obelisks are arranged on the steps. There are pharaohs such as Ramesses II, Merneptah, Amenhotep III and Senwosret I; deities including the falcon-headed Horus; Sekhmet, mother of lion-headed war god Maahes; and Serapis, the Graeco-Egyptian god who is believed to have been a merging of Osiris, god of the afterlife and the sacred bull Apis.

Visitors can either climb the wide steps and take their time admiring each piece, or they can briskly head up via a travelator.

Called Journey to Eternity, this area aims to reflect the burial rituals of ancient Egypt, specifically of a royal’s soul travelling to Heaven to become a star.

Curation

The museum contains a collection of sarcophagi. EPA

Curating hundreds of thousands of years of historical artefacts is no straightforward task. Chronological curation is the most obvious approach and, while the museum does that, there are also thematic divisions to the collection.

The galleries are arranged in three spaces. Each is dedicated to a specific time period, beginning with the Prehistoric Period, Predynastic Period and Old Kingdom, before transitioning to the Middle Kingdom, the New Kingdom, and finally the Late Period and Graeco-Roman Period.

Each gallery is then segmented into three spaces, which touch upon everyday society, the royal class and belief systems.

Every artefact is an important historical piece. You will find Pharaonic busts in marble, baboons carved into limestone, colossal statues of kings and queens, granite stela marking key moments and, of course, funerary items.

Tutankhamun’s tomb

The boy king is arguably the star of the museum, and artefacts found in his tomb are being kept under wraps until the official opening.

King Tutankhamun is one of Ancient Egypt’s most famous rulers. He ruled from just nine years old until his death at about 19. His short reign was during one of Ancient Egypt's wealthier periods and made a profound impact. He was instrumental in promoting traditional Egyptian religion and art, restoring tombs and statues dedicated to the old deities.

His penchant for art is reflected in the items found in his tomb that will be on display. These include the famous gold mask to protect him in the afterlife. His golden throne, chariots and golden shrines will also be exhibited.