Egypt recovers head of 3,400-year-old Ramesses II statue from Switzerland

The head of an ancient statue depicting the legendary Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II has been returned to Egypt after being smuggled from the country more than 30 years ago, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Monday.

The recovery of the 3,400-year-old artefact, which was part of a larger statue showing Ramesses II seated alongside Egyptian deities, was the result of a collaborative effort between Egyptian and Swiss authorities. It had been tracked to the Swiss capital, Bern, after being stolen from the king's temple in Abydos.

"The return of this important piece of Egypt's heritage is a testament to our tireless efforts to retrieve antiquities that have been illegally smuggled out of the country," said Dr Mohamed Ismail Khalid, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, who was appointed last month to succeed Mostafa Waziri.

Though the statue was identified after being offered for sale at an auction house in London in 2013, it then changed hands several times before reaching Switzerland.

It was handed over to the Egyptian embassy in Switzerland in July and its return had been pending necessary procedures. No party has been named as responsible for the theft.

Dr Khalid praised co-operation between Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the office of the Public Prosecutor and Swiss officials.

Shaban Abdel Gawad, who oversees the repatriation of antiquities, said the recovered head would undergo restoration before being placed in the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square, Cairo.

The successful repatriation underscores Egypt's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage and combating the global trade in looted antiquities. It also bolsters the country's image as a tourist destination rich in history and archaeological treasures.

Egypt has stepped up efforts in recent years to retrieve artefacts looted and smuggled out of the country in the chaotic aftermath of the 2011 uprising that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak. The country has also sought to disrupt the sale of stolen antiquities at international auction houses.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said it would continue its mission to recover lost artefacts and protect Egypt's cultural legacy.