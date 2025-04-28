The three large pyramids of Menkaure, left, Khafre, centre, and Khufu are among the prime tourist attractions in Giza. Getty Images
The three large pyramids of Menkaure, left, Khafre, centre, and Khufu are among the prime tourist attractions in Giza. Getty Images

Pyramids of Giza tourist experience to be revamped in $51 million project

Electric buses, a new visitors centre and better animal welfare among key goals of the project

Razmig Bedirian
April 28, 2025