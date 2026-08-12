Cristiano Ronaldo marries partner Georgina Rodriguez in Portugal

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez are married after ten years together. The couple wed in a civil and ⁠private ceremony ​in ⁠Cascais, ‌Portugal, according ​to his management.

Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared the news on social media website Instagram with a photo of their wedding bands.

The Instagram entry had more than 16 million likes within hours of being posted.

Meanwhile, British broadcaster Piers Morgan also shared a picture of the couple on social media platform X, congratulating them after they exchanged wedding rings.

The couple have two daughters together – Alana, seven, and Bella, three.

Ronaldo met Rodriguez in 2016 when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid.

The wedding comes one year after Rodríguez, 32, announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple holding hands with the caption, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”.

Ronaldo, 41, is one of football's most decorated players, winning trophies at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus ​and ‌current club ⁠Al-Nassr ​in Saudi ​Arabia. ‌The five-time ⁠Ballon d'Or winner ⁠has been in a relationship with Rodriguez since ​2016.

Ronaldo's club Al Nassr are set to start their 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign in four days.

The world's highest-paid player will return to Saudi Arabia to work under a new coach in Ange Postecoglou, and it remains to be seen whether the player can adapt to his coach's demands or if the Australian will recognise that Ronaldo best serves the team by getting on the end of chances created by teammates.