First look at Wynn Al Marjan Island's beach, lagoon and reef

As the 2027 opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island edges closer, more details about the Ras Al Khaimah gaming resort are being unveiled. This includes elements of the hotel's shoreline, complete with a private beach, sheltered lagoon and purpose-built offshore reef.

The property confirmed today that construction of the 550-metre beachfront has been completed.

Along the private shoreline, guests will be able to snorkel, swim, paddleboard and kayak inside the lagoon. Meanwhile, offshore the hotel has facilitated the installation of a 319-metre network of reefs. According to a statement from Wynn Al Marjan Island: “Coral and marine life have already begun taking hold, while osprey nest nearby.”

A newly released render of Wynn Al Marjan Island's sprawling private beachfront. Photo: Wynn Resorts Show caption: A newly released render of Wynn Al Marjan Island's sprawling…

The resort's reef adds to Ras Al Khaimah's active marine conservation efforts. There are several dive sites offshore in the emirate, which include natural reefs and shipwrecks. Wildlife spotted of the coast includes Indian Ocean humpback dolphins, hawk's-bill turtles, green and loggerhead turtles, marbled electric rays and more than 500 species of fish.

“Our ambition was to create a shoreline where guests can escape- somewhere they can swim in calm, clear water and enjoy the beachfront in complete privacy,” said Max Tappeiner, president of Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Onshore, the hotel will offer a private stretch of beach, which has three separate spaces: a general resort beach, an adult-only beach and the Enclave beach, reserved for guests checking into the resort's Enclave suites.

The resort's shoreline will include a beach, lagoon and purpose-built reef. Photo: Wynn Resorts Show caption: The resort's shoreline will include a beach, lagoon and purp…

The UAE's first “integrated gaming resort is due to open in September 2027, – a landmark move in a region in which gambling is prohibited. The company received the ⁠country's first commercial gaming licence in October 2024. The property originally aimed for an early 2026 launch date, which has been gradually pushed back.

The hotel will offer 1,530 rooms and suites, 22 restaurants, lounges, and bars, a theatre, a spa and a shopping promenade.