Abu Dhabi launches plan to plant more than 4 million coral colonies by end of decade

Abu Dhabi has unveiled an ambitious plan to plant millions of coral colonies by 2030.

The initiative aims to cover more than 900 hectares, making it the world's largest coral rehabilitation project, according to state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi (EAD), is leading the effort.

The project builds on the success of restoring one million coral colonies since 2021, which achieved a 95 per cent survival rate.

“After successfully planting one million coral colonies, we are expanding the programme reinforcing our commitment to marine conservation and resilient ecosystems,” said Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD.

The restored coral sites are already showing signs of recovery. Fish numbers and species variety have increased by more than 50 per cent around these areas.

Unusually for coral, those in the nursery and restored sites kept growing even during the summer. This shows they are strong and able to survive extreme heat and tough weather.

“Despite the Arabian Gulf’s harsh environmental conditions, coral reefs can adapt and provide habitats for a variety of marine species in the region,” said Dr Shaikha.

“They are highly flexible, enabling them to adapt and withstand the hottest seas, distinguishing them from other types of coral reefs around the world.”

EAD has also launched the "Abu Dhabi Coral Garden" initiative earlier this month. The project will be implemented over the next five years.

It plans to create "gardens" by installing 40,000 eco-friendly artificial corals of various designs and sizes. It aims to support the growth of marine organisms across 1,200 square kilometres of coastal and deep-sea areas.

The artificial reefs are designed to attract marine life at rates three times higher than natural reefs, potentially producing more than five million kilograms of fish annually.

Other emirates are also taking steps to protect marine ecosystems. Sharjah has initiated a pilot project in Khorfakkan using artificial reef caves to support fish habitats.

Dubai has started the first phase of its Dubai Reef project, aiming to deploy 20,000 reef modules over 600 square kilometres within three years.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is coordinating coral restoration efforts across the UAE including a research initiative focused on cultivating 24 resilient coral species and a comprehensive national reef mapping project identifying 210 sites supporting more than 55 species of hard corals.

Previous successful initiatives include the establishment of coral gardens in Ras Al Khaimah, Umm al Qaiwain, and Ajman.

A continuing collaboration with Fujairah Adventures aims to plant 1.5 million coral reef colonies along the eastern coast.

