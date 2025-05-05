Abu Dhabi launches largest artificial coral reef project in Middle East

The Abu Dhabi Environment Agency on Monday announced a major coral reef initiative.

The Abu Dhabi Coral Gardens project, the largest of its kind in the Middle East, aims to protect the emirate’s marine environment while boosting biodiversity, state news agency Wam reported.

Launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the agency's board of directors, the initiative will be implemented over the next five years.

It aims to create "gardens" by installing 40,000 eco-friendly artificial corals of various designs and sizes to support the growth of marine organisms. The gardens will span about 1,200 square kilometres within the coastal and deep waters of Abu Dhabi.

How effective are artificial reefs?

It is hoped their ability to withstand high temperatures will help restore natural marine environments and support local fish populations.

Sheikh Hamdan said the initiative reflected the emirate's commitment to innovative natural solutions to enhance biodiversity. He added that the project will protect marine habitats, support fisheries and help to achieve a balance between development and conservation efforts.

Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the agency, said the project was part of the emirate's efforts to implement sustainable, nature-based solutions.

Artificial reefs have proven effective in attracting marine life at rates three times higher than natural reefs, contributing to the annual production of more than five million kilograms of fish. They can also help coastal areas cope with the effects of climate change.

An initiative off Fujairah has proved particularly successful. Project REEFrame, launched in 2021, has already created a one-hectare artificial reef off the UAE’s east coast and it is now well into crafting a second reef 10 times larger.

It means "we are creating an ecosystem where there wasn’t anything before", Darryl Owen, the British owner of Freestyle Divers, the company running the project, previously told The National.

"Coral needs something solid to attach to. You have these rocky pinnacles where there are natural reefs and between them there’s nothing, there’s just sand," he said.

