How Abu Dhabi is looking 50 years into the future to shape health care

Abu Dhabi is primed to be at the forefront of a global <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/14/abu-dhabi-biobank-cord-blood/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/14/abu-dhabi-biobank-cord-blood/">healthcare</a> revolution, by embracing technology and innovation to examine the root cause of diseases before they can take hold and help people live longer. The emirate is developing an ambitious <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/25/rare-diseases-middle-east/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/25/rare-diseases-middle-east/">strategy</a> in which it will serve as a major hub for next-generation pharmaceutical production and become a driving force for precision medicine to support its growing population from birth. <i>The National </i>spoke to key figures in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/16/gsk-chief-hails-abu-dhabis-bold-genome-project-as-health-deal-is-struck/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/16/gsk-chief-hails-abu-dhabis-bold-genome-project-as-health-deal-is-struck/">health sector</a> to get a glimpse of a bold future rapidly taking shape. The Abu Dhabi Biobank – a state-of-the-art centre housing the largest collection of human biomaterials in the region, due to open next year in Masdar City – is to manufacture regenerative medicine products under a partnership with US-based biotechnology company Human Biologics. “This is very significant,” said Paul Downey, general manager of Abu Dhabi Biobank. “The signing will allow us to develop regenerative medicine materials and products to assist patients in the UAE. It moves us beyond simply storing tissues and cells – we will now manufacture and make them available for treatment within the country.” Regenerative medicine works by repairing or replacing damaged tissues and organs, in an effort to help restore the health of patients rather than merely manage symptoms. The Biobank will now collect, process, and grow tissues and cell samples locally, creating advanced therapeutic products including organoids – miniature versions of human organs – and pioneering 3D tissue printing techniques. “This is a new technology for the UAE,” Mr Downey said. “Previously, patients would often have to travel abroad for these types of advanced treatments. Now we are building a registry of cells that are well matched to the UAE’s diverse population, increasing the success rates of transplants and treatments.” Leading DNA sequencing company Illumina has partnered with Abu Dhabi to push genomic science to new frontiers. Illumina has sought to drive down the cost of sequencing from $100,000 to just a few hundred dollars, making it far more accessible. “DNA is the fundamental building block of biology,” said Jacob Thaysen, chief executive of Illumina. “If you want to understand human beings, or life overall, you need to understand DNA. It provides insights into variants that cause diseases, enabling early intervention and preventive care.” The Department of Health and G42 have sequenced most of the Emirati population, creating one of the largest genome cohorts in the world. “That’s incredibly important because the genomic profile here is different from Europe or the US,” said Mr Thaysen. A new agreement with Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the emirate's Department of Health will be focused on building local capabilities in genomics and AI. Abu Dhabi’s health system is being redesigned with the goal of helping its public live longer and healthier lives. Dr Asma Al Mannaei, executive director of the health life sciences sector at the Department of Health, said longevity was central to its vision. She said traditional healthcare models, which focus on treating illness after it arises, are no longer enough. “We understand now that the situation in delivering healthcare does not really fit repeated crises,” Dr Al Mannaei said. “The healthcare system is witnessing a transformative change – moving from one-size-fits-all to personalised and efficient care.” Abu Dhabi is leveraging data from the Emirati Genome Programme and cutting-edge digital infrastructure to deliver predictive, tailored healthcare solutions. Dr Al Mannaei expects significant changes in how the healthcare industry operates around the world in the decades to come. “Within the next 50 years, we are going to witness a transformative change, not only in Abu Dhabi but worldwide,” she said. “Health care is going to be more personalised and more toward a health-driven approach rather than a treatment-driven one.” Dimitris Moulavasilis, chief executive of Abu Dhabi health tech company M42’s global patient care platform, said the capital is shifting away from reactive care toward maintaining health through early intervention. “Today, with the massive availability of the phenotypic data from the Emirati Genome Programme, we can build population health programmes,” he said. “We are moving from sick care to health care.” Mr Moulavasilis described a future where health care is integrated across all stages of life – from pre-birth genetic screening to predictive monitoring in old age. “Health care is going to intervene in all stages of life, ensuring longer, healthier lives,” he said. “It’s extremely important to design population and value-based programmes. Preventive care costs a fraction of treating advanced disease." Abu Dhabi’s rapid population growth is also driving major investment in healthcare infrastructure. Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital is expanding, with Dh120 million allocated to increasing capacity and services. The expansion will increase the hospital’s bed capacity from 220 to 270, add two new operating theatres, a hybrid theatre, a cath lab and expand maternity and neonatal services. Hein van Eck, chief executive of Mediclinic Middle East, said: “Abu Dhabi has truly become a fantastic example to the rest of the world of how governments can push new technologies further and faster when they truly back the sector. “It’s a big investment. We realised we needed to invest further to keep pace with the needs of our patients. “In 50 years, the healthcare ecosystem will look completely different. Hospitals will be smaller, mainly focused on theatre complexes and ICUs, while most patients will be treated at home, remotely monitored with the latest technologies.” However, he stressed that accessible insurance options are vital to supporting an ageing population. “We need a safety net or a more accessible insurance model if we want to attract more elderly residents,” he said. Abu Dhabi's flourishing health sector is also encouraging a rise in start-up businesses. One success story is FemTech company Ovasave, founded by Majd Abu Zant and Torkia Mahloul in 2023, a digital platform fertility platform designed to make early fertility management more accessible and affordable to all. The company offers licensed at-home tests, egg-freezing packages and access to leading fertility clinics in the UAE, and personalised licensed supplements to support reproductive health. “Just a few years ago, fertility services were limited and awareness was low across the region,” said Mr Abu Zant. “Women now have more choices, more information, and greater control over their futures. Ovasave is proud to be part of this national movement, helping to make fertility care not only accessible and affordable, but a fundamental part of women's empowerment.” While important strides have been made, Alisha Moopen, managing director and group chief executive of Aster DM Healthcare, said it was essential that patients are not priced out of services. “I think what the UAE, starting with Abu Dhabi, then Dubai, and now the Northern Emirates, has done over the last 10 years by making insurance mandatory has been the biggest win for healthcare in our communities,” she said. “Health care needs to be democratised. Everyone should have access – it's a basic human right. The private sector plays a crucial role in creating sustainable models that make healthcare more affordable, scalable, and accessible.” Ms Moopen stressed the need to instil healthy habits early in life. “We should have PE every day, just like maths, to build a lifelong discipline around health, nutrition and fitness,” she said.