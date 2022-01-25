Las Vegas hotel operator Wynn to build 1,000-room resort in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah is to open a multi-billion dollar resort on Marjan Island with Las Vegas hotel operator Wynn Resorts.

The development is set to open in 2026 and will feature 1,000 rooms, at least 10 restaurants and a large convention centre.

New releases announcing the opening also refer to the fact the resort will include a “gaming area", without elaborating. Wynn is best known for its casino hotel resorts in Las Vegas, Boston and Macau.

Tourism chiefs set out the formation of a new division to regulate “integrated resorts” and ensure “responsible gaming at all levels” in the emirate. The Wynn hotel will be one of these integrated resorts.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism and Development Authority said the “department of entertainment and gaming regulation” will oversee “hotel operations, convention space, entertainment, restaurants and lounges, spa, retail and gaming facilities” in these resorts.

“The department of entertainment and gaming regulation within RAKTDA will consider the social, cultural, and environmental landscape of the emirate and cover licensing, taxation, operational procedures and consumer safeguards,” it said.

“The foremost priority of this new division is to create a robust framework that will ensure ... the regulatory structure will address the entire gaming enterprise within integrated resorts, requiring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations (including financial crime laws) from operators, suppliers and employees.”

Marjan Island, meanwhile, is a development of four reclaimed islands featuring more than 7.8 kilometres of pristine beaches and 23 kilometers of waterfront in addition to world-class hotels and residential developments.

It is not clear yet on which island the hotel will be built.

With 1,000 rooms, the Wynn hotel would be the third largest in the country, after Dubai's JW Marriott Marquis with 1,600 rooms and Atlantis The Palm with about 1,500.

“Al Marjan Island is a pristine setting and an ideal greenfield location for us to create the one-of-a-kind guest experiences for which Wynn Resorts is renown,” said Craig Billings, chief executive of Wynn Resorts.

“The region offers tremendous potential for the hospitality and tourism industry, and we are excited about the prospect of developing an integrated resort in Ras Al Khaimah."

“The integrated development, featuring a world-class hotel, entertainment and gaming amenities, will add to the Emirate’s destination strategy to attract tourists from across the world,” said Abdulla Al Abdooli, chief executive of Marjan.

“We are partnering with Wynn Resorts, one of the world’s most renowned integrated resort companies, which has a strong track record of developing luxury destinations with exceptional accommodation, dining, entertainment concepts and gaming facilities.”

The new resort is in the initial stages of design and development and will be applying for an integrated resort licence from Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.