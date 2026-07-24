President Sheikh Mohamed praises star pupils for 'commitment to excellence' at Abu Dhabi meeting

President Sheikh Mohamed hailed the education sector as a “cornerstone of the UAE's continued development” after meeting some of the country's brightest and best pupils and teachers on Friday.

The UAE leader congratulated the group of gifted Year 12 graduates for their achievements and wished them well on the next step in their academic journeys.

Sheikh Mohamed also commended teachers across the Emirates for their essential work shaping young minds and harnessing the potential of future generations.

He spoke of the vital role played by teachers and families in providing supportive home and learning environments where children can thrive.

“I was pleased to receive outstanding graduates whose achievements during the 2025-2026 academic year reflect their dedication and commitment to excellence,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media platform X.

“Education remains a cornerstone of the UAE’s continued development, and teachers and families are essential partners in supporting students’ lifelong pursuit of knowledge.

“I wish all graduates and students further success and commend the tireless efforts of our nation’s educators in enabling their learning journey.”

The education delegation thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his continued support and his recognition of outstanding achievements.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative of Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, along with several sheikhs, officials, citizens and guests.