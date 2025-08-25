President Sheikh Mohamed sends best wishes to school pupils as new academic year starts

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday shared a message to school pupils across the UAE on the first day of the new academic year.

"I extend my congratulations to all students, teachers, administrators, and parents on the start of the new academic year," he wrote on X.

"I wish everyone a successful year ahead and encourage families to work closely with schools in supporting our children to pursue their education with drive and excellence. Education remains the foundation of our nation’s continued advancement, and the UAE is committed to investing in our students as we work collectively towards shaping a better future for all."

Sheikh Mohamed's comments follow similar sentiments shared by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who also wished the country’s school pupils well.

He said new beginnings “carry optimism, goodness, and hope” while noting that the start of the new academic year “brings energy and momentum”.

“We say to our children: Every school day is an opportunity to learn something new, and achieve a different accomplishment, and elevate your minds and aspirations, and get closer to your goals,” he wrote on X.

“And we say to the teachers: You are the pillar of our renaissance, and the makers of change in our schools. We do not want education that merely fills students with knowledge but education that ignites in them the curiosity for knowledge, and kindles the flame of ambition, and fuels the fire of passion.”

He added that he wishes “for all students, teachers, and the educational field for a more beautiful, greater, and better academic year”.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said: "The start of the new academic year is a renewed milestone for building minds and shaping energies. Education is a national mission that aligns with the state's vision to forge a more advanced and prosperous future. Wishing everyone success."

What are the school hours for 2025/26?

For kindergarten, school hours from Monday to Thursday will run from 8am to 1pm, with the day ending at 11.45am on Friday.

For pupils in Years 1 to 4, there will be two options: either from 7.15am to 1.25pm or from 8am to 2.20pm, with shorter hours on Friday ending at 10.35am or 11.45am.

For pupils in Years 5 to 12, boys will attend from 7.15am to 2.15pm from Monday to Thursday, ending at 10.35am on Fridays, while girls will attend from 8am to 3.15pm, ending at 11.45am on Fridays.

