UAE launches higher education award to champion 'culture of excellence'

The UAE on Tuesday launched a new higher education award aimed at shining a light on the achievements of the country's best universities and helping to "foster a culture of excellence".

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the UAE Higher Award for Education would support initiatives that "create a sustainable impact" and advance the nation's "readiness for the future".

The award – introduced by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah – will recognise outstanding universities and students, support scientific research and encourage leading institutions and key economic sectors to work together.

"Higher education is a fundamental pillar in preparing national talent and equipping individuals to participate effectively in the labour market," said Sheikh Abdullah, who serves as chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.

"Through the UAE Award for Higher Education, we seek to foster a culture of excellence and innovation and to encourage initiatives that create sustainable impact, support national priorities and strengthen the UAE's readiness for the future."

Honouring high achievers

Awards will be presented to top performing institutions in four main categories:

The leadership category will celebrate the contributions of leading universities, vocational institutions and entrepreneurs in the higher education sector.

The readiness category will focus on those responsible for transformative higher education projects, while the pioneers section will recognise innovation and enterprise. In the national impact category, the award will honour higher education partners and outstanding universities for making a tangible impact.

Applications for the inaugural award will be open until September, to be followed by evaluation and judging stages. The first award winners are to be announced in the final quarter of this year. More information is available on the higher education ministry's website.

Raising standards

The award is in line with the UAE's long-term vision to attract and retain top talent, boost the global standing of local universities and better prepare the next generation to play a key role in driving progress for years to come.

Universities across the UAE are making significant strides to compete with the best institutions around the world.

In June, Abu Dhabi's Khalifa University of Science and Technology broke new ground by being the first in the UAE to rank in the top 150 of a global higher education league table. The university rose 30 places to 147th in the QS World University Rankings 2027, cementing its place as the country's leading institution for the ninth consecutive year.

The QS rankings evaluated 8,808 universities across 106 places, with 1,504 seats of learning named in the final list.

The university was ranked 12th worldwide for the international make-up of its faculty, reflecting its work in moulding young minds drawn from around the globe.

In January, Abu Dhabi University was named among the top 100 for business and economic studies in another global league table, outranking renowned institutions from the US, UK and China. It was placed 81st out of more than 1,000 institutions assessed in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026. The list comprised universities from 91 countries.