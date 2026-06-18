Abu Dhabi's Khalifa University is first in UAE to make top 150 of global higher education league table

Abu Dhabi's Khalifa University of Science and Technology is celebrating a UAE first after being ranked in the top 150 of a global higher education league table.

The university rose 30 places to 147th in the QS World University Rankings 2027, cementing its place as the country's leading institute for the ninth consecutive year. The QS rankings evaluated 8,808 universities across 106 locations, with 1,504 seats of learning named in the final list.

Khalifa University's impressive achievements in research impact, where it placed 87th globally in citations per faculty, were a driving force behind its academic success. The university was ranked 12th worldwide for the international make-up of its faculty, reflecting its work in attracting and retaining top talent from across the globe.

“Entering the world's top 150 overall, and ranking 87th worldwide for research citations, reflects a deliberate choice to ensure the discoveries made in our laboratories reach scientists, industries, and institutions around the world," said Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University.

"From Abu Dhabi to the global scientific community, Khalifa University is, by design, a catalyst for economic development, and today's ranking affirms our position as one of the region's leading engines of research and innovation, making a sustained contribution to the UAE's long-term strategic ambitions.”

Higher education on the rise

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi University advanced 43 places in the ranking, to reach 348th globally. Its improvement consolidated its standing as the fifth-best university in the UAE for the second year.

“Our strong performance across key indicators, particularly in academic reputation, research impact and graduate employability, reflects the effectiveness of our approach to delivering future-focused education and fostering innovation,” said Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University.

“We remain committed to advancing knowledge, empowering future leaders and contributing to the UAE’s vision of a competitive, knowledge-based economy.”

The QS rankings are among the world’s most widely recognised higher education benchmarks, assessing institutions across areas including research and discovery, employability and outcomes, learning experience, global engagement and sustainability.

In January, Abu Dhabi University was named among the top 100 for business and economic studies in another global league table, outranking renowned institutions from the US, UK and China. It was placed 81st out of more than 1,000 institutions assessed in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026. The list comprises universities from 91 countries.