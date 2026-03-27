Khalifa University climbs global rankings for engineering courses

Khalifa University of Science and Technology has climbed one place to sixth for petroleum engineering studies in the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings.

Similar gains have been made by the university across engineering subjects.

Electrical and electronic engineering climbed to 92nd place in the global rankings, while chemical engineering made the biggest leap into the global Top 100 at 94, up more than 50 places since 2025.

With three subjects placed in the global Top 100 and three within the Top 150 worldwide, Khalifa University secured positions for a total of 15 subjects under different categories in the 2026 QS Rankings, by subject.

Meanwhile, mathematics, mechanical engineering and computer science and information retained their world rankings inside the top 150.

“Progress in globally competitive disciplines reflects a clear focus on research that delivers impact, particularly in areas critical to the UAE’s strategic priorities and the future of energy,” said Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University.

“Our sixth place ranking in Petroleum Engineering and consistent rise in several disciplines in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 demonstrate our research, academic, and infrastructure excellence.

“These results reflect the strength of our faculty and research community in advancing innovation that supports economic diversification and develops the scientific and engineering talent the country and the region require.”

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 analysed the reputation and research output of 6,277 institutions globally, of which 1,912 were ranked across 55 subjects and five broad subject areas, creating more than 21,000 entries.