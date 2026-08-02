Middle East braces for heatwave in days ahead as summer season hits peak

Countries across the Middle East are sweltering under a summer heatwave with temperatures expected to approach 50°C in the days ahead.

Weather experts said a heat dome - a high-pressure weather system that traps hot air over a region - has contributed to the scorching conditions.

Arabia Weather - a leading online platform established in 2010 - said the weather system would affect the Middle East during the first week of August.

It said Iraq, Kuwait, eastern areas of Saudi Arabia and desert regions of the UAE would be worst-affected, with Syria, Lebanon and Jordan also braced for the mercury to rise.

Kuwait's Meteorological Department said daytime temperatures would hit highs of 48°C on both Sunday and Monday, while temperatures are set to hover around the mid-40s in Oman.

Saudi Arabia's meteorological office predicts that temperatures in August will be up to 2.5°C above the monthly average.

Mercury rises but more rain on way

The weather alert comes after temperatures exceeded 50°C in Al Shawamekh, on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, on Saturday afternoon.

There could, however, be some respite from the searing summer heat to come, with more rain forecast across the Emirates.

Storm Centre, an online weather-tracking site, shared video footage on Sunday of rainfall in the town of Masafi, bordering Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The National Centre of Meteorology said rain and high winds, which could cause dusty conditions, were in prospect until 8pm on Sunday in some eastern areas.

In its latest five-day bulletin, the NCM said there was a chance of more wet weather in eastern and southern parts of the country until at least Thursday.

Written in the stars

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, said the rise of the Al Mirzam star over the eastern horizon on Wednesday heralded the start of the final phase of the intense summer season.

“It recorded the hottest period across the Arabian Peninsula which will last until August 24,” Mr Al Jarwan told The National.

“Our ancestors were guided by this star and for them it refers to the plentiful harvest of ripe dates during this time.

“Humidity levels with temperatures begin to increase with the star’s appearance, while seasonal winds become more active, helping to form local connective clouds over the Hajar Mountains.

“In general August and September witness high humidity levels.”

The NCM, in its monthly weather summary, said the average temperature in August will be 35.7°C , combining day and evening temperatures, which it said was "slightly higher than average" for the month.

Global climate challenge

The rising temperatures in the Middle East come as a warming planet poses a climate threat across the world.

The wildfires blazing across Europe in recent weeks have been fuelled by extreme weather that has been made up to 20 times more probable than it would be without human-induced climate change, according to an analysis by World Weather Attribution.

Back-to-back heatwaves and an early drought have created tinderbox conditions in western Europe since early July, with severe wildfires burning across France and Spain in particular.