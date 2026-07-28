UAE weather: Rain and high winds in some areas but temperatures to hit 49°C

Parts of the UAE are braced for bouts of rain and high winds for at least three days – after heavy downpours lashed the Northern Emirates on Monday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said further rainfall could be in store in the eastern and southern parts of the country from Tuesday to Thursday.

The NCM – in its latest five-day forecast – predicted that winds could hit speeds of up to 40kph during this period of unstable summer weather.

This comes after heavy rain and hail was recorded in the town of Masafi, which borders Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah at the foot of the Hajar mountains, on Monday.

The NCM had issued a weather alert urging the public to be vigilant during potentially hazardous conditions and to steer clear of flooded areas.

Storm Centre – a popular online UAE weather tracking account – shared video of motorists navigating waterlogged roads and flooded wadis in the area.

It said more heavy rain was due to sweep across mountainous areas in the east on Tuesday, extending to Al Ain and Sharjah.

Summer temperatures rise

While more unsettled weather is expected in some areas of the Emirates, clear skies and high temperatures are in store in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The NCM's online weather map projects daytime temperatures to peak at 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai on Tuesday.

The mercury is set to rise significantly in both emirates as the week progresses and the country's summer season gets in full swing.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 43°C in Dubai on Wednesday and remain steady at 41°C in Abu Dhabi on the same day.

A sharp rise in temperatures is expected from Thursday to Saturday, with temperatures set to hit 46°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Even hotter days are on the way in Al Ain this week, with temperatures poised to soar to 48°C on Friday and hit 49°C on Saturday.