UAE weather: Rain, fog and strong winds expected in some areas next week

Rain, fog and high winds could be on the horizon in parts of the UAE next week – but temperatures will remain high as the summer season gets in full swing.

The National Centre of Meteorology said spells of wet weather could be on the way in Fujairah and Al Ain from Tuesday to Thursday.

The NCM said there was a chance of fog and mist rolling in over some coastal areas on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, hampering visibility for commuters.

Strong wind is also expected throughout the week, reaching 40kph on Thursday, which may lead to dusty conditions.

Despite the coming spell of unsettled weather in some areas, largely sunny skies are in store in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

In its latest five-day bulletin, the NCM predicted that daytime temperatures would peak at 44°C in Dubai on Tuesday and in mainland Abu Dhabi the following day.

Temperatures are set to hit highs of 48°C deep in the Abu Dhabi desert in Al Wathba and in the town of Sweihan in Al Ain on Tuesday.

Residents of Sweihan are used to dealing with stifling summer heat, with temperatures often passing 50°C.

The mercury hit 51.8°C in the town in June 2021 – the hottest temperature on Earth on that particular day.

Sunday marked the official start of summer across the Northern Hemisphere, according to astronomical calculations.

However, the mercury has been steadily climbing in the UAE for weeks after a cool spring.