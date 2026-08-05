  • Trump says talks with Iran going well but warns it against backing out
  • Pakistan-flagged tankers pass through Bab Al Mandeb despite Houthi threats
  • Centcom says Strait of Hormuz southern route remains open
  • Sailors rescued as Indian ship sinks in Red Sea
  • Brent falls below $80 amid conflicting claims on US-Iran talks
Updated: August 05, 2026, 5:57 AM