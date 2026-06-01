UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 48°C this week

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi are forecast to reach as high as 48°C this week, with other areas across the UAE to remain above 40°C.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts that daytime temperatures will reach 48°C on Thursday in parts of Abu Dhabi emirate, including Mezaira, Gasyoura and Al Quaa.

The highest temperature in Abu Dhabi city will be on Thursday, when it is expected to reach 43°C. It will be slightly cooler in Dubai, where the highest temperature of the week is forecast to be 40°C – also on Thursday.

Last week the highest UAE temperature was recorded on Tuesday, when it hit 46°C in Fujairah.

Summer approaches

The UAE is experiencing hotter weather after a cooler spring, which was marked by unsettled conditions. Temperatures have regularly passed the 40°C mark across the UAE in recent weeks.

The country experienced its hottest May on record last year, with daily temperatures averaging more than 40°C, following its hottest April.

The high temperatures led the NCM to issue a warning that month, urging people to drink fluids and avoid direct exposure to the sun. The public were also told to ensure pets have plenty to drink.

According to astronomical calculations, the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere is to be marked on June 21.