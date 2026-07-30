Wildfires declared 'national security threat' in Europe as blazes spread to Greece and UK

Devastating wildfires tearing across Europe demonstrate that climate change is now a security emergency facing the continent and “threatening our way of life”, ministers have said.

The UK’s newly appointed Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband met his Spanish and French counterparts on Thursday evening and discussed the blazes that have caused the evacuations of thousands of people this summer.

Fires in the south of France and Spain appear to have stabilised, but new hotspots have emerged.

More than 200 Greek firefighters were battling deadly wildfires on Crete ​on Thursday, a day after three ​of their colleagues died while fighting fires during high winds on the island.

Hundreds of residents and tourists were taken by sea and by land on Wednesday from Krya ​Vrysi and nearby villages as high winds pushed the fire out of control close to popular holiday spots.

“Unfortunately there is no improvement, and the latest information indicates that winds will increase later in the day,” said Giorgos Tsapakos, deputy regional governor for civil protection on Crete, on Skai TV.

“Aircraft ​were unable to operate this morning due to ‌the strong winds,” he said. On ⁠Wednesday, the head of the EU's ​emergency response centre said Greece and Italy were set to ​face ‌a heightened wildfire risk in the coming weeks.

In the UK, where drought conditions have been declared across half of England amid the fourth heatwave of the summer, houses and a caravan park were evacuated after a large fire broke out on heathland near the Suffolk coast. A major incident was declared as 90 firefighters tackled the “large-scale, wind-driven blaze”, the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

Wildfires threaten Britain’s food security, supermarket bosses have warned Prime Minister Andy Burnham in a letter signed by more than 100 organisations. They ⁠are calling on him to make food a national priority alongside defence ⁠and energy. They said ​Britain's food system had suffered ‌repeated shocks in recent years, with farmers and growers facing rising ​costs and increasing pressure from climate change and nature loss.

The letter warned that ​wildfires across Europe and heightened geopolitical tensions ‌had exposed the fragility ⁠of the UK's food system.

In France, two people ​were arrested ​on suspicion ⁠of arson as firefighters on Thursday battled to ​prevent the spread of wildfires ⁠near Bordeaux, local authorities said.

The fire that has ravaged 42,000 hectares in the Gironde region remained “stabilised” on Thursday morning following a “relatively quiet night”, despite six active blazes, according to authorities.

The fires had ⁠not spread compared to the ​previous ⁠days, ‌the local administration for La Nouvelle ​Aquitaine et de la Gironde added in a statement on X. Thousands of people ⁠have had to flee to ​escape flames and smoke.

Temperatures in the south-west of the country were expected to peak at 41°C, according to Meteo France. However, danger levels were expected to decrease thanks ‌to some thunderstorms, lower temperatures and increased humidity.

Europe, the world's fastest-warming continent, has ⁠endured record-breaking heatwaves this year as human-driven climate change intensifies the heat and ⁠drought that enable wildfires to spread faster.

On Wednesday, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska warned of “three ​tough days” ahead, with strong winds and high temperatures, even as the major fire in the Avila and Madrid region stabilised, allowing authorities to lift some of the evacuation and shelter-in-place orders.

In a UK readout following the meeting between Mr Miliband and Jean-Noel Barrot, the ministers said “in the context of the unprecedented wildfires and heatwaves being experienced across Europe” they had reaffirmed their shared determination to address the threat of the global climate crisis.

They said this summer’s wildfires demonstrated the risks posed to Europe by climate change and called on all countries to intensify their efforts to tackle its causes while boosting resilience to its effects.

They committed to strengthening co-operation to anticipate, prevent and respond to climate-related risks, especially wildfires.

They agreed that tackling the climate crisis was an urgent policy priority for all countries to tackle the cost of living, protect health and well-being, and to ensure European economic and energy security.

The UK and France adopted a joint declaration calling for “intensified operational co-operation in the face of climate risks and for accelerated international efforts to strengthen climate resilience across all sectors,” the French Foreign Ministry said.

German insurer Munich ​Re on ​Thursday warned ​of a “dangerous ⁠mix” that will push up ⁠temperatures in the months ​ahead.

The climate cycle known as El Nino – ⁠which changes temperatures and atmospheric conditions ​in ⁠the Pacific – threatens ‌higher temperatures and extreme weather ​in many regions of the world it said.

Tobias Grimm, Munich Re’s top climate scientist, said: “It’s a dangerous mix: as global warming continues, the world is also heading for a Super El Nino, which will drive temperatures up even further. The effects will likely be clearly felt ​in the second half ‌of the ⁠year.”