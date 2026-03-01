President Sheikh Mohamed launches National Education Charter

President Sheikh Mohamed has launched the National Education Charter that defines the vision, purpose and long-term outcomes for learning in the UAE.

The charter sets out a unified foundation for the education system, the profile of the Emirati graduate, and the values and future competencies that will guide the nation’s learning journey.

It aims to reinforce education as a sovereign priority and a central pillar of human development and nation-building.

The charter was signed during a ceremony at Qasr Al Bahr to coincide with UAE Education Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, praised the nation’s schools and educational institutions for developing the UAE’s most valuable assets, and building the foundation for the country’s future.

A comprehensive national framework has been established to strengthen co-ordination and align national curriculums with the UAE’s identity and values.

The National Education Charter defines the vision, purpose and long-term outcomes for learning in the UAE. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court Info

Sheikh Mohammed said UAE Education Day, marked annually on February 28, was more than just a date on the calendar.

“On UAE Education Day, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening a comprehensive and continuous education system for all citizens,” he said.

“The establishment of the UAE, the progress our country has achieved over the decades, and the development we will continue to achieve in the future are all built on education as their foundation.

“The UAE has built a world-class education system that brings together talent, expertise and advanced infrastructure, supported by a positive learning environment that strengthens the country’s global competitiveness in this vital sector at all stages of education.”

Sheikh Mohammed called on schools and universities to develop the next generation of entrepreneurs, scientists and innovators, not just graduates who are merely defined by their certificates of achievement.

“We want every teacher and every partner in this sector to recognise that the future of the UAE begins in the classroom, through the knowledge and values that shape our sons and daughters every day,” he said.

The date commemorates the graduation of the first cohort of teachers from UAE University in 1982, and celebrates the teaching profession.

It provides an opportunity to highlight key developments across the education sector and monitor the progress of policies and initiatives, in line with the UAE’s long-term ambitions.

The National Education Charter was launched at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court Info

This year the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council launched the official visual identity for the Emirati Day for Education, reaffirming education as a strategic national priority.

A school attendance and absence guide to promote discipline was introduced.

It also showed amendments to admission ages for kindergarten and Grade 1 to better reflect developmental considerations, and the adoption of an outcomes-based evaluation framework for higher education institutions.

A national strategy for the deployment of artificial intelligence tools and technology in education was also developed, enhancing operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making within a robust ethical and regulatory framework.