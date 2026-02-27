President Sheikh Mohamed honours late famed photographer at iftar reception

President Sheikh Mohamed met the widow and son of renowned photographer Ramesh Shukla on Thursday and viewed a gallery of his pictures that tell the story of how the UAE was founded.

The photographs were displayed at an iftar reception attended by UAE Rulers and senior leaders at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi. Tarulata and Neel Shukla were also guests at the event.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke with them and admired some of Mr Shukla’s photographs in a mark of respect to the late Indian photographer. The Shuklas were visibly moved by the President's words.

Mr Shukla, who died this month at the age of 87, compiled a treasure trove of historic images depicting the unification of the emirates in a long and celebrated career. His catalogue includes photographs of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, signing the landmark agreement to form the UAE.

Who was Ramesh Shukla?

Mr Shukla arrived in the UAE by boat from Mumbai in 1965. His life was changed forever by a chance meeting with Sheikh Zayed at the Sharjah Camel Festival.

This encounter set him on a path in which he embraced the privilege and responsibility of documenting the UAE's early journey and the leaders who shaped it. Mr Shukla was the subject of a showcase at the Etihad Museum in 2019 called The Founding Father's Exhibition, in which many of his most striking photographs were displayed.

Neel Shukla told The National this month that his father’s favourite image showed Sheikh Zayed signing the document that formalised the foundation of the UAE 55 years ago.

The UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, signs the Treaty of Friendship an hour after becoming President of the UAE, in a historic moment captured by the acclaimed Indian photographer. Photo: Ramesh Shukla Info

Shukla had a front row seat to major events in the Emirates, including Queen Elizabeth II's visit in 1979. The trip was credited with cementing deep ties between the UK and the UAE that continue to this day. Photo: Ramesh Shukla Info

Shukla arrived in the UAE by boat from Mumbai in 1965, and his life was changed forever by a chance meeting with Sheikh Zayed. Photo: Ramesh Shukla's family Info

“On that day, December 2, 1971, my father had multiple cameras with him. We have a whole treasure trove of that day from the time Rulers arrived to the time they left – the entire timeline,” Mr Shukla said.

“My father always said when taking that picture that his eyes were locked on Sheikh Zayed and on the pen signing the document. It was a very powerful moment and his most favourite. That picture is part of national history and is on the Dh50 note.”