  • President Sheikh Mohamed prays during an iftar reception at the Sea Palace, with Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, and Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
  • President Sheikh Mohamed with Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Sharjah, at the iftar reception
  • Sheikh Mohamed prays during the iftar reception
  • Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
  • Sheikh Mohamed greets Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla
  • Sheikh Mohamed greets Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, as Mr Subianto watches
  • Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Mr Subianto
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid greets Sheikh Rashid bin Mansour Al Nahyan
President Sheikh Mohamed receives UAE Rulers for Ramadan greetings

Senior leaders meet at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi for prayers and iftar

The National

February 27, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday received the Rulers of the emirates to mark Ramadan. Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, also attended the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed hosted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Shiekh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, was also among the senior Emirati leaders present.

The Rulers reflected on the UAE’s development and efforts to build on the nation’s achievements, state news agency Wam reported. They also watched a documentary featuring the testimonies of people who took part in the creation of the country in 1971, under the leadership of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The country's leaders performed maghrib prayers together and attended an iftar banquet hosted by the President in honour of the Rulers, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the UAE.

On the sidelines of the reception, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Subianto discussed ties between the UAE and Indonesia, with a focus on development-related sectors such as the economy, trade, renewable energy, technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability, food security and culture.

Updated: February 27, 2026, 4:58 AM
Sheikh Mohamed bin ZayedUAE