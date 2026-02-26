Sheikh Mohamed given message from South Korean President during special envoy meeting

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday received a message from Lee Jae Myung, President of South Korea.

The message, delivered by special envoy Kang Hoon-sik in Abu Dhabi, was about co-operation between the countries and opportunities to strengthen ties, state news agency Wam reported.

Their meeting addressed the development of relations between the UAE and South Korea, particularly in priority sectors such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence, the economy, energy, defence technology, education and culture.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Kang also reviewed the outcomes of Mr Lee’s state visit in November, noting that it strengthened strategic relations.