Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute after death of UAE's 'royal photographer' Ramesh Shukla

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Monday paid tribute to a renowned UAE photographer who helped to capture the rise of the nation.

Ramesh Shukla, who died on Sunday, compiled a treasure trove of historic moments that were key to the unification of the Emirates - including snapshots of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan signing the landmark agreement to form the UAE.

Mr Shukla, who was in his 80s, arrived in the UAE by boat from Mumbai in 1965, and his life was changed forever by a chance meeting with Sheikh Zayed at the Sharjah Camel Festival.

This meeting set him on a remarkable career path in which he embraced the privilege and responsibility of documenting the UAE's early journey and the leaders who helped to shape it.

"Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ramesh Shukla, who captured the early journey of the UAE and preserved defining moments in our nation’s history and visual memory," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X.

"He devoted six decades to the Emirates and its people with deep loyalty and love."

Life behind the lens

The acclaimed photographer's son, Neel Shukla, spoke to The National in 2019 about the lasting impact of that first picture of Sheikh Zayed.

"He was drawn to him and took some pictures that he immediately developed by hand," Neel said.

"The next day, he took them to Sheikh Zayed, who liked the pictures and asked my father what he wanted in return. He replied, 'Only your blessings', and a connection was formed."

Mr Shukla was the subject of a showcase at the Etihad Museum in 2019, entitled The Founding Father's Exhibition, in which many of his most striking photographs were on display.