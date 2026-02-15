  • Several sites have been added to Modern Heritage Register in Abu Dhabi, including the Green Souk – Al Shahama. Reem Mohammed / The National
  • Corniche Hospital. Victor Besa / The National
  • Abu Dhabi International Airport, known as AUH, pictured from above. The airport opened in 1982. Wam
  • Cedar Fountain, also known as the Lebanese Fountain, located in the Al Zahiyah area of Abu Dhabi. Photo: Wam
  • Abu Dhabi Geneva Flower Clock. Sammy Dallal / The National
  • Al Ain Museum. Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi
  • Capital Park Urban Ensemble, including Capital Park and Garden Tower (pictured) have been added to the list. Ravindranath K / The National
  • Al Murabaa Police Museum. Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi
  • Islamiya English School – Abu Dhabi. Ruel Pableo for The National
Culture

Former Abu Dhabi airport terminal and Corniche Hospital among sites added to Modern Heritage Register

The list places 20th century landmarks under formal protection

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

February 15, 2026

Abu Dhabi’s former airport terminal is now officially protected as a heritage site.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has added more than 40 buildings and sites to its Modern Heritage Register, expanding a programme first formally introduced in 2023.

Among the newly listed additions are the Corniche Hospital, Madinat Zayed Bus Station, Capital Park and its Garden Tower, several Emirates Post branches and the Abu Dhabi Geneva Flower Clock.

The expansion forms part of ongoing efforts to document and safeguard structures from the emirate’s formative decades, with listed buildings granted immediate protection under the 2016 Cultural Heritage Law, which prohibits demolition and prioritises maintenance and rehabilitation.

The latest additions follow documentation work that began in 2023 by DCT Abu Dhabi’s Modern Heritage Nomination Committee, a technical body that evaluates nominations against architectural, historical, cultural and social criteria before recommending them for registration.

Inaugurated in 1982, the former Abu Dhabi International Airport (Terminal 1) was constructed during a period of rapid aviation growth in the emirate. Decommissioned in 2023, the site was transformed into a cultural venue last year, hosting Nomad Abu Dhabi in November, featuring exhibitions by several leading regional galleries.

Al Ain Museum was established by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Rich-Joseph Facun / The National
Al Ain Museum, founded in 1969 by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is regarded as one of the UAE’s earliest public museums. The former National Consultative Council building, dating to 1968, has likewise been added. The site played a role in early governance and civic dialogue during the federation’s formative years.

They join other new additions including the HE Mohammed Habroush Al Suwaidi Building, Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Tower on the Corniche, Sabs International School – Al Bateen, Al Dhafra Sports and Culture Club and a number of water tanks and silos across Sir Bani Yas and Delma Island.

“Abu Dhabi’s modern heritage is a cornerstone of our cultural identity, offering a powerful reflection of the emirate’s ongoing growth and development,” says Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT – Abu Dhabi. “By formally registering these pivotal sites, we reaffirm our commitment to the recognition, protection, preservation and celebration of the architectural and urban legacy that has shaped our communities.”

Corniche Hospital has been added to the Modern Heritage Register. Photo: Abu Dhabi Streets
Other Abu Dhabi sites already in the register include landmarks such as the Cultural Foundation, Al Manhal Palace and Sheikh Zayed Sports City.

Under the Cultural Heritage Law decreed in 2016, listed buildings are graded and prioritised for maintenance and rehabilitation. Private owners are formally notified of designation and may file an appeal within 15 days, as stipulated by law.

List of sites added to Abu Dhabi Modern Heritage Register in 2026:

  • HE Mohammed Habroush Al Suwaidi Building
  • ZADCO Building
  • HH Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan Building (La Brioche Building)
  • HH Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Tower (Corniche Tower)
  • Madinat Zayed Bus Station
  • Raha Beach Rest House
  • Corniche Hospital
  • Al-Kuwaitat Complex – UAEU Students' Housing
  • Green Souk – Bani Yas
  • Green Souk – Al Shahama
  • Khalad Bin Swied Al Ansari Mosque
  • Haseen Rashid Al Hajri Building
  • Former National Consultative Council
  • Former Al Ain City Center Town Clinics
  • Al Ain City Municipality Campus, including Al Ain City Municipality building and the Town Planning Sector building
  • Capital Park Urban Ensemble, including Capital Park and Garden Tower
  • Emergencies Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi
  • Hili Archaeological Park Garden
  • Al Natlah Resthouse (Al Neyadat)
  • Former Abu Dhabi International Airport (Terminal 1)
  • Sabis International School – Al Bateen
  • Former Delma Island Post Office
  • Sir Bani Yas Eastern Water Tank
  • Sir Bani Yas Southern Water Tank
  • Delma Island Water Silos
  • Al Dhannah City Water Towers
  • The International School of Choueifat – Al Ain
  • Al Jouri Kindergarten
  • Emirates Post – Khalidiya Post Office
  • Emirates Post – Hamdan Post Office
  • Emirates Post – Al Ain Industrial Area Post Office
  • Al Dhafra Sports & Culture Club
  • Abu Dhabi Cedar Fountain
  • Abu Dhabi Geneva Flower Clock
  • Al Ain Museum
  • Al Murabaa Police Museum
  • Islamiya English School – Abu Dhabi
Updated: February 15, 2026, 1:52 PM
UAE heritageAbu Dhabi AirportAbu Dhabi

