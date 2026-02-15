Former Abu Dhabi airport terminal and Corniche Hospital among sites added to Modern Heritage Register

Abu Dhabi’s former airport terminal is now officially protected as a heritage site.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has added more than 40 buildings and sites to its Modern Heritage Register, expanding a programme first formally introduced in 2023.

Among the newly listed additions are the Corniche Hospital, Madinat Zayed Bus Station, Capital Park and its Garden Tower, several Emirates Post branches and the Abu Dhabi Geneva Flower Clock.

The expansion forms part of ongoing efforts to document and safeguard structures from the emirate’s formative decades, with listed buildings granted immediate protection under the 2016 Cultural Heritage Law, which prohibits demolition and prioritises maintenance and rehabilitation.

The latest additions follow documentation work that began in 2023 by DCT Abu Dhabi’s Modern Heritage Nomination Committee, a technical body that evaluates nominations against architectural, historical, cultural and social criteria before recommending them for registration.

Inaugurated in 1982, the former Abu Dhabi International Airport (Terminal 1) was constructed during a period of rapid aviation growth in the emirate. Decommissioned in 2023, the site was transformed into a cultural venue last year, hosting Nomad Abu Dhabi in November, featuring exhibitions by several leading regional galleries.

Al Ain Museum was established by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Rich-Joseph Facun / The National

Al Ain Museum, founded in 1969 by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is regarded as one of the UAE’s earliest public museums. The former National Consultative Council building, dating to 1968, has likewise been added. The site played a role in early governance and civic dialogue during the federation’s formative years.

They join other new additions including the HE Mohammed Habroush Al Suwaidi Building, Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Tower on the Corniche, Sabs International School – Al Bateen, Al Dhafra Sports and Culture Club and a number of water tanks and silos across Sir Bani Yas and Delma Island.

“Abu Dhabi’s modern heritage is a cornerstone of our cultural identity, offering a powerful reflection of the emirate’s ongoing growth and development,” says Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT – Abu Dhabi. “By formally registering these pivotal sites, we reaffirm our commitment to the recognition, protection, preservation and celebration of the architectural and urban legacy that has shaped our communities.”

Corniche Hospital has been added to the Modern Heritage Register. Photo: Abu Dhabi Streets

Other Abu Dhabi sites already in the register include landmarks such as the Cultural Foundation, Al Manhal Palace and Sheikh Zayed Sports City.

Under the Cultural Heritage Law decreed in 2016, listed buildings are graded and prioritised for maintenance and rehabilitation. Private owners are formally notified of designation and may file an appeal within 15 days, as stipulated by law.

List of sites added to Abu Dhabi Modern Heritage Register in 2026: