News

UAE

Sheikh Khaled says art exhibition at Abu Dhabi airport's old Terminal 1 embodies emirate's vision

Crown Prince tours event and praises innovative reuse of building

The National

November 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has praised the staging of an art exhibition at the old Terminal 1 of Zayed International Airport.

Sheikh Khaled visited Nomad Abu Dhabi, which has repurposed the decommissioned terminal as an art and design venue.

He said the art fair “embodies Abu Dhabi’s vision to preserve and reuse its historic buildings in innovative and sustainable ways”, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported on Friday.

“This initiative enhances the emirate’s creative infrastructure, providing new spaces that support artistic expression while enabling the community to engage with both traditional and contemporary art forms,” Sheikh Khaled added.

Nomad, which runs until November 22, “ushers in a new chapter in the emirate’s vibrant cultural season, further showcasing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in heritage, the arts and urban culture, and reinforcing its dedication to enabling meaningful cultural collaboration and artistic dialogue”, the media office stated.

Updated: November 21, 2025, 9:51 AM
Abu DhabiSheikh Khaled bin Mohamed