What to expect from Nomad Abu Dhabi as the travelling art fair makes regional debut

Even in its decommissioned state, Terminal 1 of Zayed International Airport remains an important example of modernist architecture in the region, as well as a symbol of UAE’s modernisation. Now, it is going to be the site of a unique international art and design fair.
Nomad Abu Dhabi will be running at the terminal from Wednesday until Saturday, and marks the first time the event is being held in the region.
Nomad has been described as an upscale alternative to the traditional art fair template. It was established in 2017 by Canadian-Italian architect Nicolas Bellavance-Lecompte as a travelling showcase for contemporary art, collectable design and cultural exchange.
Part of what achieves that latter aspect are the sites that the event takes place in. In Monaco, it was held in a historic villa. In Venice, it took place in the Palazzo Soranzo Van Axel, a 15th century gothic structure. In Cannes, it was in Palais Bulles, designed by Hungarian architect Antti Lovag and owned by Pierre Cardin. In Capri, it was in Certosa di San Giacomo, the oldest historical building on the island. In St Moritz, it was held across several locations, including an aristocratic house, as well as a hotel with stunning mountain and lake views.
In each of these cities, the event has sought to offer an intimate format, with artworks and collectables curated in a site-specific manner. The architecture of the selected locations is a key component of the fair. As Nomad marks its regional debut, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the event will respond to the modernist grandeur of Terminal 1.
The structure opened in 1982. It was designed by a French architect. Paul Andreu, who was also responsible for Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris and Terminal 3 at Dubai. The airport’s most striking feature is the huge tent-like roof, as well as the interior covered with tiles and Islamic patterns.
About 21 galleries and institutions will be taking part in the event. Local participants include The Third Line, The AP Room, Leila Heller Gallery, Nika Project Space and We Gallery. However, there is also a significant international footprint, with galleries from Cairo, Ibiza, Athens, Milan, Istanbul, Paris, Tunis and Florence, as well as others taking part.
The fair will also go beyond the gallery booths with Special Projects, or site-specific and collaborative activations. For instance, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council – an organisation that works with female artisans from across the UAE and the wider Middle East, North Africa, South and South-east Asia regions – will unveil the Tilad Collection, in collaboration with Mexican artist Ricardo Rendon. Iwan Maktabi will present When Earth Dreamt in Gold, a solo exhibition by Hechizoo, the high-end textiles atelier from Colombia.
Design collective Super Loop will present Fluid Echoes, a collection that blends regional traditions of mother-of-pearl inlay and hand-carved wood within contemporary furniture pieces. Inloco Gallery, meanwhile, will bring their Golden Container to the venue, a cargo container covered in gold leaf and transformed into a space for paintings and artworks.
