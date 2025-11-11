ICOM Dubai 2025 to reexamine role of museums in rapidly changing world

Far from being mere repositories for arts and artefacts, museums are society’s looking glass. They are a reflection of its collective memory and, at times, even its conscience.

Now, as the world is in the flux of rapid technological advancements, wars and social change, the museum as an institution must re-evaluate how it upholds these roles.

This topic is central to the 27th International Council of Museums (ICOM) General Conference, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until November 17. It is the first time the event – considered the world’s largest gathering for museums professionals – is taking place in the region.

Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture and chairwoman of the ICOM Dubai 2025 organising committee, right, and Nasir Al Darmaki, chair of ICOM UAE. Antonie Robertson / The National

ICOM Dubai 2025 is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. Its theme is the Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.

“This conference marks a milestone in Dubai’s cultural journey, reflecting its strong presence on the global map and its capacity to lead the international dialogue on the future of museums,” Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture and chairwoman of ICOM Dubai 2025 organising committee, said, at a press conference on Tuesday.

“The theme reflects upon our ever-evolving world and the transformations societies face. The event will bring together more than 4,500 participants, 400 speakers, and 26 international committees. We will host over 100 sessions, workshops and training programmes, alongside 47 cultural tours across the UAE, all aimed at shaping a new vision for the role of museums.”

Intangible heritage, new technologies and youth engagement are the three pillars of the event that, Badri said, are common areas of concern for institutions across the world.

“They embody our shared commitment to preserving living cultural practices, empowering young people as drivers of innovation, and harnessing digital transformation, artificial intelligence and virtual interaction to create more inclusive and impactful cultural experiences.”

Emma Nardi, president of ICOM, said 'the future is already here in Dubai'. Antonie Robertson / The National

Emma Nardi, president of ICOM, said it was significant that the conference was being held in Dubai, a crossroads of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions, adding that it was immediately clear to her that “the future is already here in Dubai”.

“In the setting of Dubai, a landmark and crossroads of technological innovation and cultural transformation, I want to express my gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to us,” she said.

This conference, Nardi said, also marks the conclusion of her three-year mandate as president. She reflected on the organisation’s efforts and accomplishments over recent years, which include revising the ICOM code of ethics, taking into account the turmoil across the world and its endangerment of human lives and history, as well as the development of programmes including ICOM for Peace – an initiative to preserve cultural heritage worldwide – and the ICOM Award for Sustainable Development Practice in Museums.

Medea Ekner, director general of ICOM, further elaborated on the types of discussions planned for this conference that, she said, “could not be more timely”.

“Around the world, museums are redefining their purpose in the face of profound technological, social and environmental transformation. They are no longer only places of preservation, but also spaces of participation, innovation and hope.

“Over the coming days, we will engage in dialogue on how museums can continue to inspire and educate, to connect people and cultures, and to act as agents of understanding and resilience in times of change.”

The discussions and initiatives, she said, will shape the global museum community for years to come. One important topic of conversation will be artificial intelligence and exploring ways in which to implement it within museums.

“Under the theme From Vision to Global Action, we will explore how technology can serve culture, creativity and access while upholding the ethical values that define our field,” Ekner said.

The conference will spotlight Emirati heritage and crafts, including Al Sadu weaving. Antonie Robertson / The National

“The fight against the illicit trafficking of cultural property, with a focus on digital tools, also naturally takes place here at the general conference, guiding us towards new avenues for collaboration, innovation and shared responsibility.”

Discussions aside, several cultural attractions will spotlight Emirati heritage and innovation as part of the conference agenda.

“The importance of this global event lies in its ability to present a distinctive Emirati experience to the world, one that combines authenticity and innovation, heritage preservation and future foresight,” said Nasir Al Darmaki, chair of ICOM UAE.

“Our guests will experience live performances showcasing the authenticity of our crafts and the depth of our culture, including Al Sadu, pottery, Talli and henna, as well as live artistic and folkloric performances and encounters with artisans, artists and cultural speakers, all reflecting the richness and diversity of our creative landscape.”

EPL's youngest Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

15 years, 181 days old

15 years, 181 days old Max Dowman (Arsenal)

15 years, 235 days old

15 years, 235 days old Jeremy Monga (Leicester)

15 years, 271 days old

15 years, 271 days old Harvey Elliott (Fulham)

16 years, 30 days old

16 years, 30 days old Matthew Briggs (Fulham)

16 years, 68 days old

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

Set-jetting on the Emerald Isle Other shows filmed in Ireland include: Vikings (County Wicklow), The Fall (Belfast), Line of Duty (Belfast), Penny Dreadful (Dublin), Ripper Street (Dublin), Krypton (Belfast)

PROFILE Name: Enhance Fitness Year started: 2018 Based: UAE Employees: 200 Amount raised: $3m Investors: Global Ventures and angel investors

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs