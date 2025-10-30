Abu Dhabi plans major expansion of Zayed International Airport

Abu Dhabi is working on a detailed master plan to expand Zayed International Airport, with construction to start in two years.
The state-owned airport operator is also working on plans to capture biometrics data for transit passengers to cut queuing time and will use artificial intelligence to further improve operational efficiency, Elena Sorlini, managing director and chief executive at Abu Dhabi Airports, said on Thursday.
The airport's Terminal A, which opened two years ago, has capacity for 45 million passengers with plans to increase to 65 million.
“We opened in November 2023 and at the first board meeting, I broke the news to the board that we had to think about expansion,” she told the Skift Global Forum East event.
“By 2032, we need to have the expansion ready. And hence, we are already working on the detailed master plan of the expansion … we are planning to start digging literally in a couple of years.”
Abu Dhabi Airports is forecasting that its airports will handle 32 million to 33 million passengers this year, Ms Sorlini said. That is up from 29.4 million in 2024 and 24 million in the first nine months of 2025.
Abu Dhabi Airports operates Zayed International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma Island and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport.
